Adam Gopnik Presents His New Book THE REAL WORK At The Music Hall Lounge, March 14

Gopnik has won three National Magazine Awards for essays and for criticism and authored numerous best-selling books, including Paris to the Moon.

Feb. 22, 2023  
Adam Gopnik Presents His New Book THE REAL WORK At The Music Hall Lounge, March 14

On Tuesday, March 14 at 7pm, bestselling author and writer for the New Yorker Adam Gopnik visits The Music Hall's Lounge with his new book, THE REAL WORK, a wildly creative inquiry into perhaps the oldest question: How do we learn a new skill?

The 7pm event includes an author demonstration, followed by an audience Q&A. It will be held at The Music Hall Lounge at 131 Congress St., in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

About the Author: Adam Gopnik is a staff writer at The New Yorker. He has won three National Magazine Awards for essays and for criticism and authored numerous best-selling books, including Paris to the Moon. He lives in New York City.

Tickets: The ticket package for Literary in the Lounge: Adam Gopnik with THE REAL WORK on Tuesday, March 14, at 7pm is $47. Ticket Package includes a signed book (THE REAL WORK, $30, hardcover), beverage, reserved seat, author discussion, Q+A, and book signing meet-and-greet. Tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street.

Akin to The Music Hall's anchor literary series, Writers on a New England Stage, Literary in the Lounge features bestselling authors in a more intimate space. The series brings audiences today's top authors, the best of fiction and nonfiction, and award-winners across categories, and is hosted in The Music Hall Lounge, formerly called the Loft, at 131 Congress St., in Portsmouth, NH.

The Music Hall is an active and vital cultural center in downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire, dedicated to the advancement of the tri-state region's cultural life through the performing arts, literature, and education. A community-supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, it presents entertainment from around the world and around the corner-the greatest musicians, writers, and performers of the time, extraordinary films, and award-winning documentaries. Its 600 yearly events delight an annual audience of 130,000 (including 20,000 children) in two theaters-an 1878 Victorian-era Historic Theater and the modern and intimate Lounge venue. The Music Hall was recently named Editors' Choice "Best All-Around Entertainment" by Yankee Magazine and is a designated "American Treasure for the Arts." Through innovative community partnerships, it subsidizes thousands of tickets each year to make the arts accessible to all. The Music Hall is community-oriented and committed to helping the Seacoast region flourish.


