Actor Rob Delaney To Appear In Conversation With Chris Cooper And Marianne Leone At The Music Hall, November 4

On Saturday, November 4, the award-winning co-creator and co-star of the critically acclaimed Amazon Prime comedy Catastrophe, Rob Delaney comes to The Music Hall to discuss his book, A HEART THAT WORKS.

Rob Delaney will be in conversation with actors Chris Cooper and Marianne Leone, discussing loss, love, and healing. Delaney's bestselling book is a visceral and deeply personal memoir about when you lose a child and everything you discover about life in the process.

The 7pm event includes an author discussion with Chris Cooper and Marianne Leone, followed by an audience Q&A. It will be held at The Music Hall at 28 Chestnut Street, in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

“Delaney's memoir pulls at the heartstrings with a healthy dose of laughter. I am excited to hear him discuss his incredibly moving memoir with two incredible conversation partners, Chris Cooper and Marianne Leone,” said Brittany Wason, Literary Producer. “This conversation is sure to be memorable and full of love.”

A HEART THAT WORKS is a visceral and deeply personal memoir by the star of the Amazon Prime series Catastrophe, about when you lose a child and everything you discover about life in the process.

In 2018, Rob Delaney's two-year-old son, Henry, died of a brain tumor. A Heart That Works is Delaney's intimate, unflinching, and at times fiercely funny exploration of Henry's beautiful, bright life and the devastation of his loss – from the harrowing illness to the vivid, bodily impact of grief and the blind, furious rage that followed through to the forceful, unstoppable love that remains. In the madness of his grief, Delaney grapples with the fragile miracle of life, the mysteries of death, and the question of purpose for those left behind. Delaney's memoir is profound, painful, full of emotion, and bracingly honest, it offers solace to those who have faced devastation and shows us how grace may appear even in the darkest times.

Rob Delaney is a comedian, actor, and writer. He is widely known as the award-winning co-creator and co-star of the critically acclaimed Amazon Prime comedy Catastrophe. He is the author of the memoir Rob Delaney: Mother. Wife. Sister. Human. Warrior. Falcon. Yardstick. Turban. Cabbage.

Chris Cooper was recognized in 2003 with an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of John Laroche in Adaptation. Other notable films include American Beauty, Seabiscuit, Breach, The Bourne Identity, Lone Star, and August: Osage County.

Marianne Leone is an actress, screenwriter, and essayist. Her essays have appeared in the Boston Globe, Lithub, Ploughshares, and others. She is the author of two memoirs, Jesse and Ma Speaks Up. She had a recurring role on HBO's The Sopranos as Joanne Moltisanti, Christopher's mother.

The ticket package for Talks: Rob Delaney with A HEART THAT WORKS on Saturday, November 4, at 7pm is $18. For each 1-2 tickets sold, the purchase of a book voucher (A HEART THAT WORKS, $18, paperback) is required. Packages can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street.