2019-2020 ARTS ON SCREEN SERIES Announced At Peterborough Players

Peterborough Players invites you to travel to the Metropolitan Opera, The National Theatre of London, the flying trapeze of the Ringling Brothers circus and more in their 2019-2020 Arts on Screen series. In addition to the return of their offerings from the Met: Live in HD and The National Theatre Live, the Players adds a series of three Special Screenings, bringing a unique, curated lineup of on-screen events.

The stunning, ultra-high resolution cinematography of the Players Arts on Screen series allows audiences to see every detail and feel as if they have been transported to New York, London, or beyond while remaining in the comfort of the Players' warm and welcoming theatre. In addition, Dolby sound is custom designed for the theatre and gives breathtaking realism. It is an exclusive ticket to some of the greatest companies in the world!

The new Special Screening series is an opportunity for audiences to see films and performances that they might never get to see, beyond those from the Metropolitan Opera and The National Theatre Live. The first in the series is a very special event with a deep connection to the Players. On October 5th, former Players' Artistic Director Tom Moore will be onsite to screen his high-flying documentary The Flight Fantastic, about one of the first families of trapeze arts, the Flying Gaonas. Emmy and Tony award-nominated Moore, director of the original Broadway production of Grease and the Sissy Spacek film 'night Mother, will be on-hand at the Players for a talkback post-screening. The Special Screenings series will also include two thrilling musicals from London, the tap dance classic 42nd Street (December 14th) and the Cindi Lauper-scored Kinky Boots (February 15th).

For opera lovers, the Met: Live in HD features ten extraordinary pieces, from classic and contemporary. Highlights include Puccini's perennial audience favorite Madama Butterfly (November 9th) featuring the great Plácido Domingo as Sharpless; Philip Glass' hypnotic and virtuosic Akhnaten, with a company of acrobats and jugglers (November 23rd); and the return to the Met of one of America's favorite operas, The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess, in a vibrant, all-star production which has garnered rave reviews (February 1st).

Rounding out the series are six productions from The National Theatre in London. The Lehman Trilogy (November 16th) tells the story of the financial family behind Lehman Brothers, from arrival in America in the 1800s to present day collapse, featuring Simon Russell Beale. Arthur Miller's classic All My Sons (January 25th) boasts Sally Field and Bill Pullman as Joe and Kate Keller, while Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream (March 7th) sees Gwendoline Christie of Game of Thrones fame as Titania.

Subscriptions and single tickets are on sale now. Tickets for the Special Screening series and The National Theatre Live are $20; the Met: Live in HD is $25. Subscriptions are always a great way to see more for less! Find information about the full 2019-2020 Arts on Screen series on the Players' website, peterboroughplayers.org. Tickets are available through the site or by calling (603) 924-7585.

Peterborough Players is New Hampshire's premiere professional regional theater. Known for an annual Summer Season consisting of 7 main stage productions and 2 children's shows, the Players also now produces a 3-play Winter Season and continues to offer the Arts on Screen series that includes screenings of renowned performances from the Metropolitan Opera and London's National Theatre. The Players enriches the human experience by producing quality live professional theatre, developing and training theatre artists, and offering New Hampshire a wide variety of performing arts events. Peterborough Players is sponsored in part by the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts, and the National Endowment for the Arts. For more information please visit Peterborough Players, 55 Hadley Road, Peterborough, NH 03458 or www.peterboroughplayers.org





