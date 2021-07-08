Short Dance Films Will Be Presented all Summer Long at Dutch National Ballet

Traditionally New Moves gives dancers of Dutch National Ballet the opportunity to discover and develop their choreographic talent. Unfortunately, due to the corona pandemic, the editions for 2020 and 2021 could not take place in the theatre.



However, the dancers of Dutch National Ballet continued to create and this year they explored the possibilities offered by the combination of dance and film. The results will be shown throughout the summer on the online platform of the Dutch National Opera & Ballet.



A short dance film premieres every fortnight. The first one premieres online today, Thursday 8 July 2021 at 4 pm CET; Oblivion by principal Jakob Feyferlik. The last film in the series will premiere on Thursday, 26 August. The short dance films can be watched free of charge and unlimited at https://www.operaballet.nl/en/new-moves-online



New Moves summer program

From Thursday 8 July: Jakob Feyferlik - Oblivion

Jakob Feyferlik: "Oblivion is about the state of being unaware of what is happening in the world around you; life changed for us from one day to the other."



From Thursday 22 July: Claire Tjoe-Fata??anda??Philippe Magdelijns - Sonder

Sonder is about the profound feeling of realizing that everyone, including strangers you pass by on the street, have a life that is just as complex as your own.



From Thursday 5 August: Daniel Robert Silva - Intra

Daniel Robert Silva: "Intra reflects upon the third element we as artists all missed this year, but which is so crucial: the audience. This duet travels through a dark space in which two dancers support and comfort each other."



From Thursday 19 August: Leo Hepler in collaboration with Emma Mardegan, Bela Erlandson and Mila Nicolussi Caviglia- Beach Oddysey

Beach Oddysey is a playful and summery work that channels the freedom of a kitchen dance party into a dance studio.



From Thursday 26 August: Pascal Johnson - Mirage

In Mirage Pascal Johnson explores a person's satisfaction with the present. We see inner fear and frustration in not being able to reach a hopeful future.

"The pieces ranged from initial ideas to full-fledged works with clear storylines and fluid sequences. They were all performed with great energy and were highly entertaining." (Bachtrack on New Moves 2019)