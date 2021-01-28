Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Operadagen Rotterdam Continues As O

O. runs from Monday 10 May through 17 May 2021 in various locations across Rotterdam.

Jan. 28, 2021  

Frequent visitors to Operadagen Rotterdam will recognize in O. a festival with an ongoing focus on adventure, talented makers, and crosslinks to numerous genres. From performances to electropop and from tear-jerkers to street culture. New audiences are in for many treats at a festival with as message: Forget what you know about 'opera', allow O. to surprise you!

Operadagen Rotterdam has developed into an avant-garde popular festival in the past 15 years and it has built up a stellar international reputation. Yet, at this stage, the moniker 'Operadagen Rotterdam' no longer seems a good fit for its ambitious vision for the future. According to artistic director Guy Coolen,

"The old name, Operadagen Rotterdam, evokes many beautiful memories and emotions. However, it is time for a new name to suit a festival that is at the frontline of the latest developments in opera, together with makers at home and abroad. A name that highlights the festival's colourful diversity. A name that resonates with the warmth of the human voice. An eclectic, welcoming name that covers our entire spectrum: O."

O. is a festival for visitors who are curious. O. stands for opera and opening up the genre. O. thinks outside the box. O. is Opera. Music. Theatre. O. is open-minded. O. excites, moves, innovates, connects. O. is diverse as Rotterdam itself.

O. runs from Monday 10 May through 17 May 2021 in various locations across Rotterdam. The programme will be announced later this spring via www.o-festival.nl


