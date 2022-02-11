MISSA IN TEMPORE BELLI Will Stream on Operavision

With this production of Missa in tempore belli, a dream came true for DNO's brand-new chief conductor Lorenzo Viotti. Taking Haydn's 'Mass in time of war' as its centrepiece, this special performance combines music theatre, dance, electronic composition and video. From 11 February, 19:00 CET until 11 March, the production can be watched for free via Operavision.

In an unusual twist Dutch National Opera presented Joseph Haydn's Missa in tempore belli in a fully staged version. Director Barbora Horáková reveals the flipside of the steadfast faith that runs through every note of Haydn's mass, poignantly portraying individuals who suffer under the heavy burden of a narrowminded, one-sided ideology.



Swiss-Israeli electronic composer Janiv Oron responds to Haydn's music with beats and sound effects, all created live. These extra sound worlds offer a counterbalance to the religious conviction articulated by the Missa.



The Missa has a starring role for the wonderful Chorus of Dutch National Opera. This production marked the return to the DNO stage of soprano Janai Brugg, and of mezzo-soprano Polly Leech, an alumna of our own Dutch National Opera Studio. Tenor Mingjie Lei and baritone Johannes Kammler made their DNO debut.



The Spanish choreographer Juanjo Arqués, who is closely connected with Dutch National Ballet, created a choreography for nine dancers, thus giving physical expression to the contrasts that are central to the direction.



Credits:

Musical direction: Lorenzo Viotti

Stage direction, set design and lighting design: Barbora Horáková

Choreography: Juanjo Arqués

Associate set designer: Sieger Kotterer

Associate lighting designer: Peter van der Sluis

Costumes: Jorine van Beek

Video: Simon Hänggi | Hervé Thiot

Dramaturgy: Niels Nuijten



Soprano: Janai Brugger

Mezzo-soprano: Polly Leech

Tenor: Mingjie Lei

Baritone: Johannes Kammler

Orchestra: Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra

Live electronica: Janiv Oron

Chorus of Dutch National Opera

Chorus master: Lionel Sow



Dancers Dutch National Ballet

Costa Allen, Erica Horwood, Dustin True, Clara Superfine, Yvonne Slingerland, Leo Hepler, Sebia Plantefève, Philippe Magdelijns, Isaac Mueller, Gregory Myles, Lauren Hunter, Claire Tjoe-Fat, Emma Mardegan en Guillermo Torrijos.



Recorded 21 September 2021. Sung in Latin.