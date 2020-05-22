Internationaal Theater Amsterdam Reopens June 1 With WHO KILLED MY FATHER

The Internationaal Theater Amsterdam will reopen on June 1, with Who Killed My Father.

Ivo van Hove adapts Who Killed My Father, by literary sensation Édouard Louis, for the stage. Van Hove turns the very outspoken book into a monologue, especially for Hans Kesting.

Who Killed My Father was to have its world premiere on 1 April 2020 in deSingel Antwerp and would then travel on to Amsterdam. The world premiere will now take place on 1 June 2020 in Internationaal Theater Amsterdam, due to the health crisis.

Tickets for performances of Who Killed My Father in June are sold out. There will be another series of performances from 5th up to the 23rd of August 2020.

"It is a gripping story about a father who is reduced to a physical and mental wreck at the age of fifty after years of hard work in heavy industry in the north of France. It is just as much a furious indictment of the political elite as a declaration of love by a son to his father. Édouard Louis also writes about how he, as a young homosexual, was ostracized by his own working-class family. I will make a monologue for Hans Kesting from this brazen, brilliant text." - Ivo van Hove

Learn more at https://ita.nl/en/shows/who-killed-my-father/5435/.

