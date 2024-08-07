Happily Ever After Productions to Hold Auditions For ONCE UPON A MATTRESS and HEATHERS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Happily Ever After Productions will hold auditions for their upcoming productions of "Once Upon a Mattress" and "Heathers: The Musical."

Audition Process:

Submit your audition form on our website (heaproductions.nl/auditions) by September 8th. Send in the required self-tapes for the role(s) you are auditioning for by September 8th. You will find what song you need to sing for each role you are auditioning for on the show audition page. For your self tapes, please upload your videos as unlisted on youtube and share the link(s) to auditions@heaproductions.nl. You'll hear back by September 15th if you are invited to callbacks and informed which time slot(s) your callbacks will take place. Dance callbacks for both shows will take place October 5th from 10:00-13:00. Vocal and scene callbacks will then be scheduled for both shows depending on auditioner availability for the remainder of the day on October 5th and the afternoon and evening of October 6th. Heathers vocal callbacks will take place October 8th from 19:00-22:00. You'll be informed by October 13th if you have been cast in either show (or both!)

Learn more about each show below!

Once Upon a Mattress

Performance Dates: March 20-23 & 27-30, 2025 | Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis

Synopsis: This delightful musical comedy, based on the fairy tale "The Princess and the Pea," tells the story of Princess Winnifred's attempt to win the heart of Prince Dauntless despite the scheming of his domineering mother, Queen Aggravain. With its charming characters, humorous script, and catchy songs, "Once Upon a Mattress" promises to be a hit with audiences of all ages.

Heathers: The Musical

Performance Dates: June 26-29th, July 3-6th, and July 10th-13th, 2025 | Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis

Synopsis: Based on the cult classic film, "Heathers: The Musical" is a darkly comedic rock musical that follows the story of Veronica Sawyer, a high school student who's tired of the social hierarchy and joins forces with the mysterious new kid, J.D., to take down the popular clique of Heathers. With its edgy humor and powerful score, this show explores themes of friendship, love, and revenge.

How to Sign Up:

- Visit heaproductions.nl/auditions to access all information about auditions and the audition form

- For any questions that aren't answered by the website, please reach out to auditions@heaproductions.nl

