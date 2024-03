Feature: Schiecentrale Rotterdam Is De Locatie Voor MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY!

stablished in 2002, QETC’s recent production of the musical Cabaret received glowing reviews. To be staged at QETC’s regular venue, the fabulous, state-of-the-art CC Amstel theatre, internationally renowned creative, Carolien Canters will direct and choreograph. Casting is in full swing, and the company is particularly looking for strong male-identifying actor/singers to play the lead drag Queen, Albin AKA Zaza! Artistic Director, Mark Winstanley told us, “La Cage is the perfect choice for QETC. It’s not been seen professionally here since 2010 and we are over the moon that Barrie is onboard. Drag is very big right now. We encourage drag queens and musical theatre actors to audition. But all talented performers who wants to co-star with this theatre legend should apply!’