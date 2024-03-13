Feature: MARBLE AGENCY – THE SHOWCASE at Crea Amsterdam!

On March 12th 2024, in Crea Amsterdam, Marble Agency presented their clients to the world.
Marble Agency – the Showcase!
On March 12th 2024, in Crea Amsterdam, Marble Agency presented their clients to the world.
A beautiful way to (re)introduce the performers to casting directors, producers and other parties by actually seeing them in action!
The evening turned out to be a great selection of vocal talents, from musical to pop, to cabaret. Presentation in the skilfull hands of actress/singer Naomi van der Linden, who shared inside info of the performers, special skills and a little bit of their backgrounds.
Line up:
Therapy – Tick Tick Boom
Jary Sluijter, Donna-Jo Aarts
One Word – Anouk
Dominique de Bont
Just One Step – Songs for a New World
Sterre Verschoor
We wilden het niet maar we deden het wel – Theo Nijland & Brigitte Kaandorp
Jochem Smit, Julia Lammerts
Ik voel opeens dat ik haar mis – My Fair Lady
Boris van der Ham
Anything you can do – Annie get your gun
Martijn van der Veen, Jolijn Henneman
Mooi – Maarten van Roozendaal
Lina Heijmans
Being Alive – Company
Luuk Haaze
Good for You – Dear Evan Hansen
Donna-Jo Aarts, Dominque de Bont, Sterre Verschoor, Jip Wassenberg
Mama Who Bore Me reprise – Spring Awakening
Luuk Haaze, Yoran de Bont, Jochem Smit
Kruisje – Louise Korthals
Amy Egbers
Flowers – Hadestown
Jip Wassenberg
Gewoon Opnieuw – Alex Klaasen
Jolijn Henneman
Voor Altijd – De Tweeling
Dominique de Bont, Julia Lammerts, Jary Sluijter, Jochem Smit
I’m Here – The Color Purple
Sanguita Akkrum
Bring Him Home / Think of Me – Les Misérables, Phantom of the Opera
Yoran de Bont, Jolijn Henneman
Wait for Me Reprise - Hadestown
Ensemble
For more info: www.marbleagency.amsterdam
Foto credits: Johan Molenaar
Videos