Feature: MARBLE AGENCY – THE SHOWCASE at Crea Amsterdam!

Marble Agency – the Showcase!

On March 12th 2024, in Crea Amsterdam, Marble Agency presented their clients to the world.

A beautiful way to (re)introduce the performers to casting directors, producers and other parties by actually seeing them in action!

The evening turned out to be a great selection of vocal talents, from musical to pop, to cabaret. Presentation in the skilfull hands of actress/singer Naomi van der Linden, who shared inside info of the performers, special skills and a little bit of their backgrounds.

Line up:

Therapy – Tick Tick Boom

Jary Sluijter, Donna-Jo Aarts

One Word – Anouk

Dominique de Bont

Just One Step – Songs for a New World

Sterre Verschoor

We wilden het niet maar we deden het wel – Theo Nijland & Brigitte Kaandorp

Jochem Smit, Julia Lammerts

Ik voel opeens dat ik haar mis – My Fair Lady

Boris van der Ham

Anything you can do – Annie get your gun

Martijn van der Veen, Jolijn Henneman

Mooi – Maarten van Roozendaal

Lina Heijmans

Being Alive – Company

Luuk Haaze

Good for You – Dear Evan Hansen

Donna-Jo Aarts, Dominque de Bont, Sterre Verschoor, Jip Wassenberg

Mama Who Bore Me reprise – Spring Awakening

Luuk Haaze, Yoran de Bont, Jochem Smit

Kruisje – Louise Korthals

Amy Egbers

Flowers – Hadestown

Jip Wassenberg

Gewoon Opnieuw – Alex Klaasen

Jolijn Henneman

Voor Altijd – De Tweeling

Dominique de Bont, Julia Lammerts, Jary Sluijter, Jochem Smit

I’m Here – The Color Purple

Sanguita Akkrum

Bring Him Home / Think of Me – Les Misérables, Phantom of the Opera

Yoran de Bont, Jolijn Henneman

Wait for Me Reprise - Hadestown

Ensemble

For more info: www.marbleagency.amsterdam

Foto credits: Johan Molenaar