Feature: Auditions Are Open for The 2024 Season of Happily Ever After Productions Featuring Cinderella, Spamalot!

Happy Ever After Productions in now opening auditions for the 2024 season! They will be accepting video submissions for all shows until September 26.

In October they will be holding an open call for dancers for all shows, and will hold callbacks, including reading and singing, for Rodger's and Hammerstein's Cinderella (The Broadway version).

Callbacks for Spamalot, Blood Brothers, and A Chorus Line will be held at a later date. If you are auditioning for A Chorus Line you should attend the dance open call on October 8. Please see full character descriptions on our website at: www.heaproductions.nl/auditions

About Happy Ever After Productions

Happily Ever After Productions was originally founded in 2008 in Los Angeles, California. It started as a Children’s Theater Company, producing musicals for children 4-17 at schools throughout the area.

After 10 years, founder Sara Watts decided to relocate to Amsterdam. In this new city, it was clear that the need for musical theater in English in this city was great. There were many theater groups that did an occasional musical, and once or twice a year a big tour comes through, but there was no opportunity to perform in, or go see an English language musical at all times. Since their first production of “Into the Woods” in early 2020, our community and production quality has grown significantly. They have now produced all sorts of musicals including Working, Little Shop of Horrors, Ordinary Days, Avenue Q, Chicago, and most recently they premiered the musical Be More Chill here in The Netherlands for the first time! Their goal is to continue to grow and make quality productions here in Amsterdam, so everyone doesn’t all need to go to the West End or wait for a tour for the big shows.