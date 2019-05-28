Dutch National Opera Presents The First Production By Dutch National Opera Studio: Il MATRIMONIO SEGRETO

Dutch National Opera presents Il matrimonio segreto by Domenico Cimarosa. This opera is the first production by Dutch National Opera Studio, in which all lead roles are performed by the young artists in the Opera Studio.



The director is Monique Wagemakers. Her scintillating concept was presented at DNO during the Opera Forward Festival in 2016, a co-production with Nederlandse Reisopera and Opera Zuid. Wagemakers previously directed Madama Butterfly, Rigoletto and Lucia di Lammermoor at Dutch National Opera.



The lead roles are performed by the young artists in the Opera Studio. These singers previously appeared in various productions at Dutch National Opera for this season. The role of Carolina is sung by soprano Julietta Aleksanyan. Soprano Verity Wingate sings the role of Elisetta and mezzo-soprano Polly Leech sings the role of Fidalma. Tenor Lucas van Lierop sings the role of Paolino and Il conte Robinson is sung by baritone Martin Mkhize. Bass-baritone Cody Quattlebaum sings the role of Geronimo.



In addition to the young singers, the set and costume designs are the work of talented young designers. Italian designers Francesco Cocco and Federica Miani are the winners of the first Dutch Opera Design Award in 2016 for their design 'Love hidden in the empty closet'.



The Orchestra of the Eighteenth Century is conducted by Gianluca Capuano. It is This occasion marks the first time that the orchestra, which specialises in 18th and early-19th century music, performs at Dutch National Opera.

Il matrimonio segreto is an 18th-century comic opera by Domenico Cimarosa. The story is about following one's heart and is filled with hilarious entanglements that result in total chaos. Il matrimonio segreto tells the tale of Geronimo, a wealthy merchant who craves higher status and therefore marries off his two daughters to gentlemen of noble birth. His daughters already have other plans for the future, however, which causes serious problems and one misunderstanding after another.

Dutch National Opera Studio is a programme for young artists. 2018/2019 is Dutch National Opera Studio's first season. The artistic director is Rosemary Joshua, an internationally renowned soprano. Dutch National Opera Studio offers talented young artists unique opportunities and possibilities. The Opera Studio's goal is that young singers can continue to develop into versatile artists by offering high-quality training combined with a wide variety of professional experiences.



Dutch National Opera Studio 2018/2019 artists

Julietta Aleksanyan | soprano

Erik García | pianist/répétiteur

Martin Mkhize | baritone

Polly Leech | mezzo-soprano

Lucas van Lierop | tenor

Verity Wingate | soprano

Cody Quattlebaum | bass-baritone

The Orchestra of the Eighteenth Century is a symphony orchestra specialising in 18th and early-19th century music. This orchestra, which was founded in 1981 by Frans Brüggen and Lucy van Dael, consists of 50 international musicians.



Il matrimonio segreto will be performed on 25 and 26 June 2019 at 20:00 on the main stage at Dutch National Opera & Ballet. Tickets are available from €22 to €38. You will find more information here.





