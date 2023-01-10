Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CHICAGO Comes to Amsterdam in March

Performances run March 3-20, 2023 at Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis.

Jan. 10, 2023  

Happily Ever After Productions will present the classic musical Chicago, March 3-20th, 2023 at Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis.

Chicago is a story of murder, greed, corruption, violence, exploitation, adultery, and treachery-all those things we hold near and dear to our heart. It is jurisprudence-as-showbusiness and trial-by-publicity. It is a tale of the sensational murderess Velma Kelly, the reigning queen of the Cook County jail, and Roxie Hart, the newest of the merry murderesses, who, of course, haven't really committed any crime (their men had it coming).

With classics including "All That Jazz", "Roxie", and "Razzle Dazzle", Chicago is sure to be a hit amongst Amsterdam audiences!

Tickets are 30 EUR and can be purchased at heaproductions.nl. For more information, please contact info@heaproductions.nl.

Happily Ever After Productions is an English speaking musical theatre group based in Amsterdam, created by an international team of passionate professionals. In the past few years, HEA Productions has produced shows such as Avenue Q, Ordinary Days, Little Shop of Horrors, Working, and Into the Woods with much success. You can learn more about Happily Ever After Productions at www.heaproductions.nl .




Dutch National Ballet to Present THE SWAN LAKE Beginning in March Photo
Dutch National Ballet to Present THE SWAN LAKE Beginning in March
Dutch National Ballet will present the first night of the full-length ballet classic Swan Lake on Wednesday 22 March. In total, seventeen performances of the production will be given in the period from 22 March 2023 to 18 April 2023.
Dutch National Opera Presents GIULIO CESARE Photo
Dutch National Opera Presents GIULIO CESARE
Romance and power take centre stage in Handel's Giulio Cesare, set against the backdrop of Ancient Rome and Egypt. In the midst of the Roman Civil War (49-45 BCE), Giulio Cesare (Julius Caesar) discovers that his rival Pompeo has been cruelly executed by the Egyptian king Tolomeo.
Feature: PRODUCENTEN OVERHANDIGEN 75.000STE TICKET LES MISERABLES AAN BRABANTSE CASTLEDEN Photo
Feature: PRODUCENTEN OVERHANDIGEN 75.000STE TICKET LES MISERABLES AAN BRABANTSE CASTLEDEN at Chassé Theater!
Vanmiddag hebben theaterproducenten Ruud de Graaf en Hans Cornelissen in het Chassé Theater in Breda het 75.000ste ticket van Les Misérables aan een aantal Brabantse castleden overhandigd. 'Het is ongelooflijk dat we in de afgelopen twee maanden weer twintigduizend kaarten voor deze prachtige voorstellingen hebben verkocht,' laat creatief producent Hans Cornelissen weten. 'In oktober waren we al heel gelukkig met het aantal van 55.000, maar inmiddels is het aantal verkochte kaarten gestegen naar 75.000'.
Feature: ALEX KLAASEN - SNOWPONIES - 20 T/M 30 DECEMBER IN DLM AMSTERDAM! Photo
Feature: ALEX KLAASEN - SNOWPONIES - 20 T/M 30 DECEMBER IN DLM AMSTERDAM!
Als je cabaret, musical en comedy in de blender doet, er mistletoe en kerstballen aan toevoegt en het serveert met de Alex-Klaasensaus, krijg je Snowponies. AD (vijf sterren) kopte al: 'Misschien wel het leukste kerstfeestje van het jaar'.

