Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Netherlands Awards

BroadwayWorld Netherlands Awards; ADDAMS FAMILY, , Theater de Omval & More Lead!

Voting Closes December 31st.

By: Dec. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Netherlands Awards Photo 1 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Netherlands Awards
Troye Sivan Announces European Dates For 'Something to Give Each Other Tour' Photo 2 Troye Sivan Announces European Tour Dates
Review: DE HOSPITA | A NEW MUSICAL COMEDY ⭐️⭐️⭐ at DeLaMar Theater Photo 3 Review: DE HOSPITA | A NEW MUSICAL COMEDY ⭐️⭐️⭐ at DeLaMar Theater
Sadler's Wells Will Tour Acclaimed Production THE RITE OF SPRING / COMMON GROUND[S] Photo 4 Sadler's Wells Will Tour Acclaimed Production THE RITE OF SPRING / COMMON GROUND[S]

BroadwayWorld Netherlands Awards; ADDAMS FAMILY, , Theater de Omval & More Lead!
It's the final 3 weeks and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 11th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Netherlands Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Vote Now

2023 BroadwayWorld Netherlands Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Brittany Sanders - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theater de Omval 60%
 Yaël Sarioa - CHICAGO - Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis 34%
 Annick Huizinga & Yael Sarioa - BE MORE CHILL - Zonnehuis Theater 6%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Lynn Vogel - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theater de Omval 79%
 Viivi Salokangas - BE MORE CHILL - Zonnehuis Theater 21%

Best Direction Of A Musical
Madison Joliffe - ADDAMS FAMILY - Theater de Omval 47%
 Sara Watts - CHICAGO - Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis 24%
 George Hansel - SPELLING BEE - theater rijswijk 13%
 Sara Watts - BE MORE CHILL - Zonnehuis Theater 10%
 Madison Jolliffe - NEXT THING YOU KNOW - Amsterdam Theaterhuis 4%
 Wesley de Ridder - JUNGLE BOEK DE MUSICAL - Morssinkhof Terra Theaterproducties 2%
 Jonathan Rockefeller - DISNEY WINNIE DE POEH DE MUSICAL - Morssinkhof Terra TheaterproductiesMorssinkhof Terra Theaterproducties/Rockefeller Productions 1%

Best Ensemble
THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theater de Omval 51%
 CHICAGO - Het Amsterdamse Theaterhuis 36%
 BE MORE CHILL - Zonnehuis Theater 9%
 EVITA - Polanentheater 3%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kai van Doorne - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theater de Omval 43%
 Yann Belin - CHICAGO - Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis 37%
 Yann Belin - BE MORE CHILL - 't Zonnehuis 18%
 Israel del Barco - JUNGLE BOEK DE MUSICAL - Morssinkhof Terra Theaterproducties 2%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Elliot Morgan - CHICAGO - Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis 39%
 Michael Crowley - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theater de Omval 35%
 Michael Crowley - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Theater de Rietwijker 13%
 Michael Crowley - BE MORE CHILL - 't Zonnehuis 7%
 Mark Wyman - EVITA - Polanentheater 5%

Best Musical
ADDAMS FAMILY - Theater de Omval 50%
 CHICAGO - Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis 19%
 BE MORE CHILL - Zonnehuis Theater 18%
 THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Theaterzaal De Rietwijker 9%
 EVITA - Polanentheater 2%
 DISNEY WINNIE DE POEH DE MUSICAL - Morssinkhof Terra Theaterproducties/Rockefeller Productions 1%
 MISFIT DE MUSICAL - Morssinkhof Terra Theaterproducties 0%
 JUNGLE BOEK DE MUSICAL - Morssinkhof Terra Theaterproducties 0

Best New Play Or Musical
WINNIE THE POOH - Theater Terra 43%
 MISFIT DE MUSICAL - Morssinkhof Terra Theaterproducties 33%
 JUNGLE BOEK DE MUSICAL - Morssinkhof Terra Theaterproducties 24%

Best Performer In A Musical
Antonio Mulero - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theater de Omval 28%
 Camille Gribbons - CHICAGO - Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis 17%
 Sophia Frayle - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theater de Omval 11%
 Blace Newkirk - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cauldron 8%
 Ties Jansen - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAME COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Theaterzaal De Rietwijker 7%
 Brigid Boyle - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theater de Omval 7%
 Philippe Bernay - BE MORE CHILL - Zonnehuis Theater 7%
 Mats de Winter - BE MORE CHILL - Zonnehuis Theater 4%
 Doortje Roosdorp - EVITA - Polanentheater 3%
 Ties Janssen - BE MORE CHILL - Zonnehuis Theater 3%
 M Monteiro - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theater de Omval 2%
 Stacy Filimonova - ADDAMS FAMILY - Theater de Omval 2%
 Liesbeth Visee - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theater de Omval 2%
 Robin Ketelaers - JUNGLE BOEK DE MUSICAL - Morssinkhof Terra Theaterproducties 0
 Sjors Arts - DISNEY WINNIE DE POEH DE MUSICAL - Morssinkhof Terra Theaterproducties/Rockefeller Productions 0

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Wilbert Schuurman - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theater de Omval 69%
 Marc de Wolf - BE MORE CHILL - Zonnehuis Theater 29%
 Kathelijne Monnens - JUNGLE BOEK DE MUSICAL - Morssinkhof Terra Theaterproducties 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Gerrit Groot Karsijn - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theater de Omval 22%
 Patricia Butterfield - CHICAGO - Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis 19%
 Blace Newkirk - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theater de Omval 14%
 M Monteiro - BE MORE CHILL - Het Zonnehuis 12%
 Brittany Sanders - BE MORE CHILL - Zonnehuis Theater 11%
 Fien Tol - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Theater de Rietwijker 11%
 Evelien Vermeulen - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theater de Omval 10%
 Wesley de Ridder - DISNEY WINNIE DE POEH DE MUSICAL - Morssinkhof Terra Theaterproducties/Rockefeller Productions 1%
 Pepijn Schwartz - DISNEY WINNIE DE POEH DE MUSICAL - Morssinkhof Terra Theaterproducties/Rockefeller Productions 0%

Favorite Local Theatre
Theater de Omval 46%
Happily Ever After Productions 35%
Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis 19%

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES

1
Feature: CAST MAMMA MIA! VERRAST MET DIAMANTEN TICKET AWARD! Photo
Feature: CAST MAMMA MIA! VERRAST MET DIAMANTEN TICKET AWARD!

Gisteravond werd de cast van de musical Mamma Mia! door producenten Ruud de Graaf en Hans Cornelissen verrast met de VVTP Diamanten Ticket Award voor de verkoop van meer dan 125.000 kaarten. Tijdens het slotapplaus in theater De Vest in Alkmaar hoorde de cast dat de musical Mamma Mia! pas drie maanden na de première al zoveel bezoekers heeft getrokken. En de vraag naar kaarten blijft ongekend groot. Om die reden heeft producent De Graaf en Cornelissen Entertainment besloten dat er extra shows worden gepland.

2
Feature: LAUS STEENBEEKE SPEELT IJDELE BARON IN DE KERSTVOORSTELLING VAN HET JAAR: HET KER Photo
Feature: LAUS STEENBEEKE SPEELT IJDELE BARON IN DE KERSTVOORSTELLING VAN HET JAAR: HET KERSTDINER at Wilmink Theater!

Voor theaterliefhebbers die het ultieme kerstgevoel willen beleven, komt Wilminktheater en Muziekcentrum Enschede vanaf 8 december met Het Kerstdiner. Een mysterieuze en verrassende theatervoorstelling waarin niets is wat het lijkt. De hoofdrol van Baron Frederik wordt vertolkt door acteur Laus Steenbeeke. “Langgekoesterde wens komt uit.”

3
Feature: WEGENS SUCCES OPNIEUW IN HET WILMINKTHEATER: DE MAGISCHE KERSTMUSICAL SCROOGE! Photo
Feature: WEGENS SUCCES OPNIEUW IN HET WILMINKTHEATER: DE MAGISCHE KERSTMUSICAL SCROOGE!

Het begint dé kersttraditie van het Wilminktheater en Muziekcentrum Enschede te worden: de kerstmusical Scrooge. Ook dit jaar wordt de zaal speciaal omgebouwd voor het magische verhaal van de rijke Ebenezer Scrooge, gespeeld door acteur Finn Poncin. “Scrooge is eigenlijk Finn op z’n chagrijnigst.”

4
Review: DE HOSPITA | A NEW MUSICAL COMEDY ⭐️⭐️⭐ at DeLaMar Theater Photo
Review: DE HOSPITA | A NEW MUSICAL COMEDY ⭐️⭐️⭐ at DeLaMar Theater

What did our critic think of DE HOSPITA | A NEW MUSICAL COMEDY ⭐️⭐️⭐ at DeLaMar Theater?

From This Author - BWW Awards

BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards December 5th Standings; THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Best Musical!BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards December 5th Standings; THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Best Musical!
BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards December 5th Standings; INTO THE WOODS Leads Best Musical!BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards December 5th Standings; INTO THE WOODS Leads Best Musical!
BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards December 5 StandingsBroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards December 5 Standings
BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards December 5th StandingsBroadwayWorld Toronto Awards December 5th Standings

Videos

Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway Video
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
View all Videos

Netherlands SHOWS

Recommended For You