BroadwayWorld Netherlands Awards; ADDAMS FAMILY, , Theater de Omval & More Lead!

The 2023 BroadwayWorld Netherlands Awards

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Netherlands Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Brittany Sanders - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theater de Omval 60%

Yaël Sarioa - CHICAGO - Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis 34%

Annick Huizinga & Yael Sarioa - BE MORE CHILL - Zonnehuis Theater 6%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Lynn Vogel - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theater de Omval 79%

Viivi Salokangas - BE MORE CHILL - Zonnehuis Theater 21%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Madison Joliffe - ADDAMS FAMILY - Theater de Omval 47%

Sara Watts - CHICAGO - Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis 24%

George Hansel - SPELLING BEE - theater rijswijk 13%

Sara Watts - BE MORE CHILL - Zonnehuis Theater 10%

Madison Jolliffe - NEXT THING YOU KNOW - Amsterdam Theaterhuis 4%

Wesley de Ridder - JUNGLE BOEK DE MUSICAL - Morssinkhof Terra Theaterproducties 2%

Jonathan Rockefeller - DISNEY WINNIE DE POEH DE MUSICAL - Morssinkhof Terra TheaterproductiesMorssinkhof Terra Theaterproducties/Rockefeller Productions 1%



Best Ensemble

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theater de Omval 51%

CHICAGO - Het Amsterdamse Theaterhuis 36%

BE MORE CHILL - Zonnehuis Theater 9%

EVITA - Polanentheater 3%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kai van Doorne - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theater de Omval 43%

Yann Belin - CHICAGO - Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis 37%

Yann Belin - BE MORE CHILL - 't Zonnehuis 18%

Israel del Barco - JUNGLE BOEK DE MUSICAL - Morssinkhof Terra Theaterproducties 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Elliot Morgan - CHICAGO - Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis 39%

Michael Crowley - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theater de Omval 35%

Michael Crowley - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Theater de Rietwijker 13%

Michael Crowley - BE MORE CHILL - 't Zonnehuis 7%

Mark Wyman - EVITA - Polanentheater 5%



Best Musical

ADDAMS FAMILY - Theater de Omval 50%

CHICAGO - Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis 19%

BE MORE CHILL - Zonnehuis Theater 18%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Theaterzaal De Rietwijker 9%

EVITA - Polanentheater 2%

DISNEY WINNIE DE POEH DE MUSICAL - Morssinkhof Terra Theaterproducties/Rockefeller Productions 1%

MISFIT DE MUSICAL - Morssinkhof Terra Theaterproducties 0%

JUNGLE BOEK DE MUSICAL - Morssinkhof Terra Theaterproducties 0



Best New Play Or Musical

WINNIE THE POOH - Theater Terra 43%

MISFIT DE MUSICAL - Morssinkhof Terra Theaterproducties 33%

JUNGLE BOEK DE MUSICAL - Morssinkhof Terra Theaterproducties 24%



Best Performer In A Musical

Antonio Mulero - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theater de Omval 28%

Camille Gribbons - CHICAGO - Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis 17%

Sophia Frayle - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theater de Omval 11%

Blace Newkirk - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cauldron 8%

Ties Jansen - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAME COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Theaterzaal De Rietwijker 7%

Brigid Boyle - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theater de Omval 7%

Philippe Bernay - BE MORE CHILL - Zonnehuis Theater 7%

Mats de Winter - BE MORE CHILL - Zonnehuis Theater 4%

Doortje Roosdorp - EVITA - Polanentheater 3%

Ties Janssen - BE MORE CHILL - Zonnehuis Theater 3%

M Monteiro - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theater de Omval 2%

Stacy Filimonova - ADDAMS FAMILY - Theater de Omval 2%

Liesbeth Visee - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theater de Omval 2%

Robin Ketelaers - JUNGLE BOEK DE MUSICAL - Morssinkhof Terra Theaterproducties 0

Sjors Arts - DISNEY WINNIE DE POEH DE MUSICAL - Morssinkhof Terra Theaterproducties/Rockefeller Productions 0



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Wilbert Schuurman - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theater de Omval 69%

Marc de Wolf - BE MORE CHILL - Zonnehuis Theater 29%

Kathelijne Monnens - JUNGLE BOEK DE MUSICAL - Morssinkhof Terra Theaterproducties 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Gerrit Groot Karsijn - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theater de Omval 22%

Patricia Butterfield - CHICAGO - Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis 19%

Blace Newkirk - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theater de Omval 14%

M Monteiro - BE MORE CHILL - Het Zonnehuis 12%

Brittany Sanders - BE MORE CHILL - Zonnehuis Theater 11%

Fien Tol - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Theater de Rietwijker 11%

Evelien Vermeulen - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Theater de Omval 10%

Wesley de Ridder - DISNEY WINNIE DE POEH DE MUSICAL - Morssinkhof Terra Theaterproducties/Rockefeller Productions 1%

Pepijn Schwartz - DISNEY WINNIE DE POEH DE MUSICAL - Morssinkhof Terra Theaterproducties/Rockefeller Productions 0%

