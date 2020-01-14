The National Tour of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG is Coming to the Harris Center

Welcome to opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. With an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can't play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines), the time will never be more right to see The Play That Goes Wrong.

The national tour of The Play That Goes Wrong comes to the Harris Center Tuesday, January 28 and on Wednesday, January 29 at 2 & 7 pm (same time both days). Tickets are $42-$72; Premium: $82. Tickets are available online at www.harriscenter.net or from the Harris Center Ticket Office at 916-608-6888 from 12 noon to 6 pm, Tuesday through Saturday (please note new hours), and two hours before show time. Parking is included in the price of the ticket. The Harris Center is located on the west side of Folsom Lake College campus in Folsom, CA, facing East Bidwell Street.

"REMARKABLE! It embraces risk and danger to an extraordinary extent. You start to think that maybe the day you are having, or the year, really is not so bad after all!" - Chicago Tribune

Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The 'Cornley University Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s' murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident-prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

The Broadway production of The Play That Goes Wrong opened at the Lyceum Theatre on April 2, 2017 and by its closing on January 6, 2019 played 27 previews and 745 performances, making it the 2nd longest running show in the history of the Lyceum Theatre. Not yet done with New York, The Play That Goes Wrong officially opened Off-Broadway on February 20, 2019 at New World Stages, where it continues delighting audiences. And the production is now in its fifth year in the West End and playing on six continents. "One of the most amazing things about having the show running all over the world is to be able to go and see different people in completely different cultures in completely different countries really laughing and enjoying the show," says Henry Lewis. "To see people in Norway laughing the same way that they're laughing in Mexico or in Moscow, or all these different places, is really, really great."

One of the American producers of the show is J.J. Abrams, well-known for his film and television work; this is his first venture as a theater producer. "I was shooting The Force Awakens in London, and I had a free night. I checked out what was playing in the West End, and I saw something called The Play That Goes Wrong. It sounded like a funny premise so I bought a ticket. When I went to see the play, I was amazed by the whole construction of it. The way it was put together. The rhythm of it. The cleverness. The brilliance of the performers. And I met one of the producers - Mark Bentley - at intermission. He was an incredibly nice guy, and I found myself asking if there were plans to take this comedy to the States." Rather famously, Abrams did some public appearances to promote the production in New York, including taking the entire audience of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to see the production.

Event Summary

What:

The Play That Goes Wrong

When:

Tuesday, January 28 and Wednesday, January 29 at 2 & 7 pm

Where:

Harris Center for the Arts at Folsom Lake College

10 College Parkway

Folsom, CA 95630

Ticket Price:

$42-$72; Premium: $82

Tickets:

www.HarrisCenter.net

Tickets are available online at www.HarrisCenter.net or from Harris Center Ticket Office at 916-608-6888 from noon to 6 pm, Tuesday through Saturday, and two hours before show time.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You