The 'Broadwaysted' Podcast Welcomes ONCE ON THIS ISLAND's Tyler Hardwick

This week the Broadwaysted Crew is thrilled to be having some drinks and some laughs with Once On This Island's Tyler Hardwick!

We're pouring out Hudson Maple Cask Rye (soooo good!) as Tyler spills about being Kevin's neighbor, the goat's diaper quick-change on the Tony Awards, and bringing Once On This Island from Broadway to theaters around the country!

Game Master Kimberly leads us all through the classic game "Dirty Hands on a Hardbody," Tyler stumbles his way through "Kevin's Corner," and then we create our own musicals based on fairy tales in a new game called "Once On This Something." Tyler also chats about treading through the local sand on tour, his hometown concert and documentary, and his transition from soccer player to performer. We have an absolute blast with Tyler so join in the fun and listen as Tyler Hardwick gets Broadwaysted!

Don't forget BroadwayCon is this weekend, January 24th-26th! Don't miss Broadwaysted Live! with #FriendoftheShow Colin Donnell on Saturday, January 25th at 2:15pm on the Main Stage! Broadwaysted will also be making appearances at the BPN Booth along with all of our Broadway Podcast Network Family!

Listen to the episode here:

About Tyler : Tyler is a actor, singer, and dancer who has been seen on Broadway in Once on This Island (Storyteller) and Motown the Musical (Eddie Kendricks) and performed in the National Tours of Dreamgirls (C.C. White), Motown the Musical (Norman Whitfield). Currently, Tyler is appearing as Daniel in the National Tour of Once on this Island. Other theatre credits include Bliss (Toby), Popstar (Robby). Marie, Dancing Still (Gilbert). TV/Film: NBC's "The Blacklist." Follow him on Instagram @tylerhar and Twitter @tylerhardwick1

About the Show : Join the hilarious happy hour antics on Broadwaysted every Tuesday as the Brightest Stars of Broadway have a few drinks, play a few games, and share a lot of laughs with host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, and Game Master Kimberly Schmidt.

The recipe is simple. We take a generous pour of Delightful, Delicious, and Delovely featured show segments like "What Have You Seen This Week," "Stage Door Stories," and "Tuesdays in the Corner with Kevin"--mix in a few original games created by our resident Game Master Kimberly--and top it off with a healthy serving of Bryan's Pun-tastic Ponderings. What you get is a podcast filled to the brim with laughs, insight into the NYC Theatre Scene, and a hangover-free cocktail hour with your favorite stars.

Since May of 2016, Broadwaysted has released over 100 episodes and their growing #FriendsoftheShow guest list includes Broadway Legends, Fan Favorites, Fresh Faces, and a whole lot of Newsies,

Follow and Subscribe to Broadwaysted free on iTunes to join the fun every Tuesday!





Related Articles