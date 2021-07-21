Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Wyclef Jean and Former Haitian Prime Minister Laurent Lamothe Discuss Leadership Lessons and Resilience at Nashville Event

pixeltracker

The event, which took place June 16, featured a musical introduction from Jean, before a moderated conversation between Lamothe and Holsinger.

Jul. 21, 2021  

Wyclef Jean and Former Haitian Prime Minister Laurent Lamothe Discuss Leadership Lessons and Resilience at Nashville Event

Last month, Virgin Hotels Nashville hosted three-time Grammy Award-winning rapper, musician and actor Wyclef Jean alongside former Haitian Prime Minister Laurent Lamothe and photojournalist Philip Holsinger for "What Haiti Can Teach the World," a panel discussion about lessons in leadership from Haiti.

The event, which took place June 16, featured a musical introduction from Jean, before a moderated conversation between Lamothe and Holsinger, co-authors of the book The Hands of the Prime Minister: An illustrated conversation with Haiti's longest serving head of government, which provides an eye-opening account of governance, healing and a country rebuilding.

Featuring a foreword by Academy Award-winning actor and humanitarian Sean Penn and an introduction by Holsinger, at the heart of the book is a conversational interview between Holsinger and Lamothe.

"Our people are beautiful, and we should not be scared of our people," said Wyclef Jean during the event. "The general heart of the Haitian people is all about that love. The images I've seen in [The Hands of the Prime Minister] represents that," Jean continued.

Visit handsoftheprimeminister.com for more information.


Related Articles View More Nashville Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Chilina Kennedy
Chilina Kennedy
Lesli Margherita
Lesli Margherita
Syndee Winters
Syndee Winters

More Hot Stories For You

  • THE PITCH is Now Streaming From Singapore Repertory Theatre, Pangdemonium and WILD RICE
  • Singapore Repertory Theatre Announces Digital Stage Camp
  • Singapore Repertory Theatre Will Stream THE COMMISSION On Demand in June
  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?