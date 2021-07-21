Wyclef Jean and Former Haitian Prime Minister Laurent Lamothe Discuss Leadership Lessons and Resilience at Nashville Event

Last month, Virgin Hotels Nashville hosted three-time Grammy Award-winning rapper, musician and actor Wyclef Jean alongside former Haitian Prime Minister Laurent Lamothe and photojournalist Philip Holsinger for "What Haiti Can Teach the World," a panel discussion about lessons in leadership from Haiti.

The event, which took place June 16, featured a musical introduction from Jean, before a moderated conversation between Lamothe and Holsinger, co-authors of the book The Hands of the Prime Minister: An illustrated conversation with Haiti's longest serving head of government, which provides an eye-opening account of governance, healing and a country rebuilding.

Featuring a foreword by Academy Award-winning actor and humanitarian Sean Penn and an introduction by Holsinger, at the heart of the book is a conversational interview between Holsinger and Lamothe.

"Our people are beautiful, and we should not be scared of our people," said Wyclef Jean during the event. "The general heart of the Haitian people is all about that love. The images I've seen in [The Hands of the Prime Minister] represents that," Jean continued.

Visit handsoftheprimeminister.com for more information.