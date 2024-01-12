Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Nashville!

By: Jan. 12, 2024

POPULAR

VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Broadway at TPAC Opens 2024 Live Theater in Nashville With 'Startling, Stunning, Sexy' FUN Photo 2 FUNNY GIRL Opens 2024 in Style at Nashville's TPAC
Human Artistry Campaign Rallies Behind Ensuring Likeness Voice And Image Security (ELVIS) Photo 3 Human Artistry Campaign Rallies Behind Ensuring Likeness Voice And Image Security (ELVIS) Act
Student Blog: Ruby's Survival Guide to Unifieds Photo 4 Student Blog: Ruby's Survival Guide to Unifieds

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2023 BroadwayWorld Nashville Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Michael RuffLET US SING - Cumberland County Playhouse

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Jensen Crain-Foster - ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Rebel Mickelson - ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse

Best Dance Production
ALL SHOOK UP - cumberland county playhouse

Best Direction Of A Musical
Britt HancockALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse

Best Direction Of A Play
Brenda SparksTHE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Cumberland County Playhouse

Best Ensemble
ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Sam HahnTHE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - cumberland county playhouse

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Heather McCall and Jacob Miller - ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse

Best Musical
ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse

Best New Play Or Musical
JOHNNY AND THE DEVIL'S BOX - Cumberland County Playhouse

Best Performer In A Musical
Zoe Phillips - GUYS & DOLLS - Source One Five Theatre

Best Performer In A Play
Patty PayneTHE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Cumberland County Playhouse

Best Play
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cumberland County Playhouse

Best Production of an Opera
PAGLIACCI - Nashville Opera

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Tom TutinoALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Patty McGary - ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Zoe Phillips - THE CHRISTMAS SCHOONER - Source One Five Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Weslie WebsterTHE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Cumberland County Playhouse

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
FROZEN JR - Cumberland County Playhouse

Favorite Local Theatre
Cumberland County Playhouse

 



RELATED STORIES

1
Strauss Serpent Joins SHINERS NASHVILLE This Weekend Photo
Strauss Serpent Joins SHINERS NASHVILLE This Weekend

Strauss Serpent - America's Got Talent: The Champions semifinalist and contortionist – is set to join the cast of the hit residency show “Shiners Nashville” at the Woolworth Theatre this weekend. 

2
Human Artistry Campaign Rallies Behind Ensuring Likeness Voice And Image Security (ELVIS) Photo
Human Artistry Campaign Rallies Behind Ensuring Likeness Voice And Image Security (ELVIS) Act

The Human Artistry Campaign supports the ELVIS Act, which aims to protect individuals' voice, image, and likeness against irresponsible AI.

3
Bonnaroo Announces 2024 Lineup With Reneé Rapp, Carly Rae Jepsen & More Photo
Bonnaroo Announces 2024 Lineup With Reneé Rapp, Carly Rae Jepsen & More

This year's highlights include performances from Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Fred again.., Pretty Lights, Megan Thee Stallion, Cage The Elephant, Maggie Rogers, Melanie Martinez, Khruangbin, Cigarettes After Sex, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Diplo, Carly Rae Jepsen, Fisher, Jon Batiste, Dominic Fike, Parcels, Idles, Reneé Rapp, and more.

4
OZ Arts to Present Shamel Pitts And His Company, TRIBE, In BLACK HOLE: TRILOGY AND TRIATHL Photo
OZ Arts to Present Shamel Pitts And His Company, TRIBE, In BLACK HOLE: TRILOGY AND TRIATHLON

Experience the mesmerizing choreography of Shamel Pitts and TRIBE in the Afrofuturist production Black Hole: Trilogy and Triathlon.

From This Author - BWW Awards

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Nashville AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Montreal AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards

Videos

Watch Fantasia's 'Superpower (I)' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE Video
Watch Fantasia's 'Superpower (I)' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE
Matt Farnsworth On His Vocal Coaching Philosophy & More Video
Matt Farnsworth On His Vocal Coaching Philosophy & More
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform 'Our Time' in New Music Video Video
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform 'Our Time' in New Music Video
View all Videos

Nashville SHOWS
Annie in Nashville Annie
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (3/27-3/30)
Frozen in Nashville Frozen
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (5/07-5/18)
Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles (Non-Equity) in Nashville Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles (Non-Equity)
SKyPAC (4/21-4/21)
The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical in Nashville The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
Williamson County Performing Arts Center (1/20-1/21)
Mysteries and Illusions in Nashville Mysteries and Illusions
Filming Station (11/04-1/27)
The Glass Menagerie in Nashville The Glass Menagerie
Oaklands Mansion (1/05-1/14)
Wicked in Nashville Wicked
Historic Tennessee Theatre (1/10-1/21)
On Your Feet in Nashville On Your Feet
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (4/02-4/02)
The Cher Show in Nashville The Cher Show
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (1/19-1/20)
Beetlejuice in Nashville Beetlejuice
Tennessee Theatre (6/11-6/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You