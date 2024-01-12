Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Nashville Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Michael Ruff - LET US SING - Cumberland County Playhouse

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jensen Crain-Foster - ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rebel Mickelson - ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse

Best Dance Production

ALL SHOOK UP - cumberland county playhouse

Best Direction Of A Musical

Britt Hancock - ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse

Best Direction Of A Play

Brenda Sparks - THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Cumberland County Playhouse

Best Ensemble

ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sam Hahn - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - cumberland county playhouse

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Heather McCall and Jacob Miller - ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse

Best Musical

ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse

Best New Play Or Musical

JOHNNY AND THE DEVIL'S BOX - Cumberland County Playhouse

Best Performer In A Musical

Zoe Phillips - GUYS & DOLLS - Source One Five Theatre

Best Performer In A Play

Patty Payne - THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Cumberland County Playhouse

Best Play

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cumberland County Playhouse

Best Production of an Opera

PAGLIACCI - Nashville Opera

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tom Tutino - ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Patty McGary - ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Zoe Phillips - THE CHRISTMAS SCHOONER - Source One Five Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Weslie Webster - THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Cumberland County Playhouse

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

FROZEN JR - Cumberland County Playhouse

Favorite Local Theatre

Cumberland County Playhouse