Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Michael Ruff - LET US SING - Cumberland County Playhouse
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Jensen Crain-Foster - ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Rebel Mickelson - ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse
Best Dance Production
ALL SHOOK UP - cumberland county playhouse
Best Direction Of A Musical
Britt Hancock - ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse
Best Direction Of A Play
Brenda Sparks - THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Cumberland County Playhouse
Best Ensemble
ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Sam Hahn - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - cumberland county playhouse
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Heather McCall and Jacob Miller - ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse
Best Musical
ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse
Best New Play Or Musical
JOHNNY AND THE DEVIL'S BOX - Cumberland County Playhouse
Best Performer In A Musical
Zoe Phillips - GUYS & DOLLS - Source One Five Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Patty Payne - THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Cumberland County Playhouse
Best Play
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cumberland County Playhouse
Best Production of an Opera
PAGLIACCI - Nashville Opera
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Tom Tutino - ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Patty McGary - ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Zoe Phillips - THE CHRISTMAS SCHOONER - Source One Five Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Weslie Webster - THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Cumberland County Playhouse
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
FROZEN JR - Cumberland County Playhouse
Favorite Local Theatre
Cumberland County Playhouse
