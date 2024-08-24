Wild, Weird, Wonderful Weekender to Celebrate Burlesque and Drag in Nashville

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Burlesque! Drag! Art! Community!

Fringe arts are more important now than ever. They help us express ourselves and allow us to escape the pressures of this wild world for a few hours. In the south, they are also crucial to providing safe space for queer people to live and thrive among all the glorious glitter on the stage.

Tennessee, and many other states, have been doing all they can to push down forms of artistic expression like drag, burlesque, and anything else that challenges "traditional" and conservative world views. This is why Razorglam Productions and The House of Bits have teamed up to bring you a weekend of fabulous art!

Come celebrate creativity with the fabulous humans of the burlesque community at the Wild, Weird, Wonderful Weekender September 18-22 you can enjoy fabulous Burlesque events all over Nashville at various venues, including three incredible shows and a day full of divine classes at local studio and event space, The House of Bits.

September 18 - Burlesk at Sid Gold's, hosted by Viola Vainglory. High-caliber burlesque in a fabulous venue. 8pm show. $7 cover added to your tab, and is separate from the Weekender tickets. Tipping is encouraged. September 19 - Step Right Up at Fran's Eastside, produced by The Music City F*ckettes. FREE burlesque at legendary local dive bar, Fran's. Cash only bar. Show is free, tipping is encouraged.

September 20 - ART STRIP BALL at The House of Bits. Burlesque performers from all around converge on The House of Bits to compete in head-to-head performances to snatch trophies and bring honor to their house. Tickets: https://razorglamproductions.wellattended.com/events/art-strip-ball

September 21 - The Factory: HOT F&*^ING MESS at The House of Bits. This show is going to get MESSY. Burlesque's filthiest performers will take to the stage to make a mess, and you are invited! Tickets: https://razorglamproductions.wellattended.com/events/the-factory-hot-f-ing-mess

September 22 - FEED ME: Feedback Panel Brunch at The House of Bits. Join us and see art in process as some amazing burlesque talent presents their new acts to get feedback from their peers. Potluck brunch included - and feel free to bring some food to share! Tickets: https://razorglamproductions.wellattended.com/events/feed-me-feedback-panel-brunch-burlesque

Classes to be announced soon!

Grab your tickets to individual shows using the instructions above, or get access to all the shows at The House of Bits here: https://razorglamproductions.wellattended.com/events/wild-weird-wonderful-weekender

