Watch SPACE JAM Virtually With the Belcourt

The Belcourt will host a virtual watch party for Space Jam online, due to theatre's closure.

Read the full statement below:

Before the Belcourt closed on Monday, we had programmed SPACE JAM as a midnight offering this weekend. But now that we're all "sheltering in place," we're trying something a little different: a second screen viewing experience. Let's all watch SPACE JAM at the same time - this Sat, Mar 21 at 9:00pm - and we'll add in some of the fun that typically accompanies a Belcourt midnight movie. Here's how it'll work:

Get yourself ready to watch SPACE JAM (stream on Netflix, rent online, or watch your own personal copy). Then, join some of our Belcourt staff on the Belcourt Midnights Twitch channel.

We'll run a pre-show and intro on Twitch - and then cue the countdown for everyone to hit "play."

During the movie, we'll have some of our Belcourt SPACE JAM experts sharing thoughts on Twitch - where you can also chat back live.

(Note: You don't need a login to access Twitch, but you'll need to create a personal Twitch account if you want to chat.)

What you'll need:

Comfortable chair/couch and desired snacks/beverage

A way to watch SPACE JAM

Ability to access Twitch on your phone, computer or tablet

twitch.tv/belcourtmidnights Hope to see you (virtually) Saturday, March 21 at 9:00pm! Disclaimer: We've never tried this before - and though we're definitely testing ahead of time - advance thanks for your patience.





