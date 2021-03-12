WHO KNEW The Smartest People In The Room Celebrates Women's History Month during Week 3.

On Wednesday the shdelve into the world of cannabis by featuring two of the industry's most well-known, respected, and accomplished women in the whole industry.

Kim Kovacs is CEO of The Arcview Group and brings over 20 years of executive leadership and experience across technology services and investment companies. In 2018, as the Founder and CEO of MyJane, Kim built a cannabis wellness technology platform that was acquired in January 2019 by ManifestSeven. Prior to MyJane, Kim founded or co-founded six additional companies, raised more than $100M in equity capital, and has been an active angel investor for more than ten years. Most recently, she served as President of the Los Angeles Venture Association where she launched the CannaLAVA strategic group designed to bring cannabis industry leaders together in Los Angeles. Joyce Cenali leads operations at Big Rock Partners, a strategic advisory firm serving investors and companies at the intersection of food, hospitality, and cannabis.

Their portfolio includes Sonoma Hills Farm, PharmaCann, Cannacraft, Henry's Original, Vertosa, Node Labs, Sparc, Kikoko, Sava, Garden Society, and others.

A long-time craft cannabis cultivator, she co-founded an Emerald Cup-winning operation and served as co-chair for Women Grow, Sonoma. She is an advisor for various female founders of early-stage companies with a mission to advance a modern regulatory model that unites capitalism with inclusion. She was recognized by San Francisco Business Times as a Most Influential Women in Bay Area Business for 2020.

Wow, what a pair this is! Alissa Pollack is one of the commercial radio industry power players. Alissa Pollack is Executive Vice President of Global Music Marketing and Strategy at iHeartMedia. In this role, she leverages her 25+ years of music industry experience to negotiate high-profile partnerships for leading brands and artists using iHeartMedia's extensive data, music, and consumer insights. Working closely with brands to create their targeted music strategies, including custom content, brand ambassadors, tour integrations, music licensing, fan engagement, Podcasts, and live events. Marcus Peterzell joins as the host of this session and will lead a highly entertaining and inspiring session.

Marcus is an industry leader in entertainment marketing who has successfully built and led award-winning agency teams both independently and within Omnicom, one of the largest advertising holding companies. In 2019 Marcus launched Passion Point Collective, a new boutique agency that provides brands with next-generation entertainment marketing services and solutions.

