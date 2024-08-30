WAITRESS Kicks Off Nashville Repertory Theatre 40th Anniversary Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nashville Repertory Theatre has announced the opening of its 40th Anniversary season with the smash-hit musical Waitress, running at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center from September 13 – 22, 2024.

"We're thrilled to be producing Waitress as the kickoff to our 40th Anniversary Season,” says Artistic Director, Micah-Shane Brewer. “This show blends a fun and heartfelt story with the incredible music and lyrics of Sara Bareilles. There's something for everyone as it resonates deeply with audiences, offering a beautiful blend of humor, heart, and hope. I think audiences connect well with this piece because it celebrates the joy and resilience found in everyday life."

Waitress centers around Jenna, a small-town waitress and expert pie-maker trapped in a loveless marriage. Jenna's life takes an unexpected turn when she discovers she is pregnant, forcing her to confront her deepest fears and desires. As she navigates her way through this life-altering situation, Jenna finds solace in her baking and the support of her fellow waitresses, Dawn and Becky. A baking contest in a nearby county and the arrival of a handsome new doctor offer Jenna a tempting recipe for happiness, but she must decide whether she has the courage to pursue it.

This production stars Sarah Aili as Jenna, Annabelle Fox as Dawn, Piper Jones as Becky, Christopher Bailey as Dr. Pomatter, Dustin Davis as Earl, Douglas Waterbury-Tieman as Ogie, Dennis R. Elkins as Joe, Bakari King as Cal, Meggan Utech as Nurse Norma, and Roxy Delger as Lulu. The ensemble features Matthew Benenson Cruz, Teal Davis, Richard Harrison, Jr., Melissa Steadman, LaDarra Jackel, and Maya Antoinette Riley. The show is directed by Lauren Shouse, with music direction by Sarah Michele Bailey and choreography by Joi Ware.

“This whimsical, uplifting and (dare I say) sweet musical reckons with the stuck-ness so many of us feel when we realize that the person we thought we might become is not the person we are,” says Shouse. “And when we think 'what if I'll never be anything more than what I have already become,' things can get messy as we try to open up and forge a new path. I love the real human journeys in this musical that blend with quirky humor to ultimately teach us how the power of individual resilience can break cycles and create new possibilities. I am excited to collaborate with our incredible creative team, design team, and this tremendous cast of local talent as we aim to bake something new into a story audiences know so well from the beloved Adrienne Shelly movie and hit Broadway run."

The Production Team includes Scenic Design by Gary C. Hoff, Costume Design by Melissa K. Durman, Lighting Design by Dalton Hamilton, Sound Design by Mark Zuckerman, and Stage Management by Daniel Brewer.

Nashville Repertory Theatre's 40th anniversary season continues with the Pulitzer Prize-winning play Our Town; Nashville Rep's original adaptation of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol; the drama The Mountaintop by Tennessee native Katori Hall; and Sunday in the Park with George, one of the few musicals to win the Pulitzer Prize. For tickets and information, visit www.nashvillerep.org.

Nashville Rep has been named Best Professional Theatre by the Nashville Scene, Best Local Theatre by The Tennessean, Largest Arts Organization by Nashville Business Journal, and recognized by the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County for 35 years of service to the community. The Rep's shows, actors, directors, and designers have been honored by Nfocus, Nashville Scene, The Tennessean, and the First Night Awards among others.

