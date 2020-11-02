VIDEO: Oz Arts Nashville Hosts Virtual Conversation with Roger Guenveur Smith and Caroline Randall Williams

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The conversation took place on October 29 at 8PM CDT.

Oz Arts Nashville recently hosted a virtual conversation with Roger Guenveur Smith and Caroline Randall Williams.

People tuned in on October 29 at 8PM CDT for an evening with actor/writer Roger Guenveur Smith and poet/performer Caroline Randall Williams. The two artists read excerpts from their works and engaged in an insightful conversation about civil rights and history.

The conversation was moderated by Andrea Blackman of the Nashville Public Library's Civil Rights Center.

You can now watch the full talk below!

