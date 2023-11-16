Unofficial Musical Adaptation Of Nicholas Sparks' A WALK TO REMEMBER Comes to Nashville

"Only Hope: A Musical Tribute to A Walk to Remember" will come to Music City for a strictly limited two-night engagement in April 2024!

Based on the beloved novel by Nicholas Sparks and unforgettable Warner Bros. film (starring Mandy Moore and Shane West), and featuring songs from and inspired by the film's iconic soundtrack, the unofficial stage show tells the moving story of too-cool-for-school Landon Carter (Brian Logan Dales, pop-rock band The Summer Set) and devout Jamie Sullivan (Janel Parrish, Freeform's Pretty Little Liars), two teenagers from different social circles whose lives intersect unexpectedly in the small town of Beaufort, North Carolina. Just as their unlikely friendship becomes something more, Landon learns Jamie has leukemia, but before she goes, she'll leave a lasting impact on his heart, teaching him everything about life, hope, and the long journey ahead.

With direction by Kenneth Ferrone (The Wanderer, FOX's Grease Live!, and NBC's Annie Live!), adaptation by Jordan Ross Schindler (co-creator of Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical), and music direction and arrangements by Elmo Zapp, Only Hope evokes the nostalgia from the novel and film, while reminding us of the profound impact love and faith can have on our lives.

"Only Hope: A Musical Tribute to A Walk to Remember" will play the historic Franklin Theatre in Franklin, Tennessee, on Friday, April 26th & Saturday, April 27th. Tickets go on sale in January 2024 and will be available at www.franklintheatre.com.

Don't miss this opportunity to experience one of Nicholas Sparks' most cherished stories live on stage!

For more information, including tickets, cast announcements, and behind-the-scenes updates, please follow the show on Instagram and X - @walkmusical.