Ukrainian Music And Activist Group DakhaBrakha Comes to OZ Arts Nashville in September

Contemporary arts center OZ Arts Nashville has announced the return of the defiant and beautiful voices of Ukrainian ensemble DakhaBrakha, who will kick off the organization's upcoming fall season of programming on September 12, 2024. Following a stirring, sold-out Nashville debut at OZ in 2023, which coincided with the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, DakhaBrakha's return signals their determination to use the group's fiercely beautiful music to represent the spirit of a proud, resistant and independent Ukraine at a time of war.

Hailing from Kyiv, Ukraine, DakhaBrakha reflects the fundamental elements of sound, soul and "ethno-chaos" to create a world of unexpected new music. With power and passion, they weave ancient Ukrainian melodies into a subversive musical tapestry that embraces indie rock, pop, hip-hop, the avant-garde and traditional instrumentation from around the world. Throughout the performance, audiences will see projected backdrops showing videos of ravaged Ukraine, and the comments from the stage address their country's currently devastating state.

As the conflict nears three years since Russia's invasion, the Ukrainian people - from civilians on the frontlines to artists taking their message abroad - have never shied away from political and social activism. DakhaBrakha's ongoing efforts to raise money and awareness as cultural and humanitarian ambassadors continue this fall: this year, DakhaBrakha's goal is to raise money for Ukrainian civilians impacted by the war who need prosthetic limbs in line with the mission of the Revived Soldiers Ukraine Foundation.

"We're thrilled to welcome DakhaBrakha back to OZ this fall as they continue their calls to protect the Ukrainian people from deadly attacks," said Mark Murphy, OZ Arts Executive and Artistic Director. "We were thrilled that Nashville responded so ecstatically to their Nashville debut at OZ in 2023, and we're proud to once again host their soul-stirring music and urgently powerful message."

The name DakhaBrakha means "give/take" in old Ukrainian and reflects their resilience and philosophy. The folk-punk quartet has honed a haunting musical approach based around unearthly vocal harmonies and thunderous percussion, augmented by floating cello and accordion sonorities. Heralded by Rolling Stone as the "Best Breakout" of 2014's Bonnaroo festival, their irresistible live performances have taken on new meaning for international audiences while the world watches as their artistic endeavors persist through wartime.

The full announcement of OZ Arts' upcoming season will be shared in the coming months. DakhaBrakha is the first of many exciting shows arriving at OZ for the new season, taking the stage on September 12 in its expansive warehouse. Tickets start at $35 and are on sale now at the following link.

This performance is made possible with generous support from donors and grants. To learn more about upcoming performances, please visit www.ozartsnashville.org.

