Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre Bristol Donates Hundreds of Masks to Members of the Community

Article Pixel

Members of the company researched designs and made them in their costume shop.

Sep. 12, 2020  

Theatre Bristol is donating hundreds of handmade masks to members of the community, WCYB reports.

Executive director of the theatre, Misty Teaster, said that members of the company researched designs and made them in their costume shop. All of the masks are adjustable.

"We made about 350 masks and several hundred were for medical use only, but we gave these away and asked for donations and people were very kind and it was kind of a way to give back," Teaster said. "We're still giving some out, so if someone needs a mask they can come by and get one."

Read more on WCYB.


Related Articles View More Nashville Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Fox Cities Performing Arts Center Presents Jim Brickman's COMFORT & JOY AT HOME Virtual Tour
  • VIDEO: Watch a Sneak Peek of Amanda Green's Radio Free Birdland Show
  • Katie Dahl and Matt Zembrowski Headline NORTHERN SKY NERD NIGHT
  • Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION College Top 15!