Theatre Bristol Donates Hundreds of Masks to Members of the Community

Members of the company researched designs and made them in their costume shop.

Theatre Bristol is donating hundreds of handmade masks to members of the community, WCYB reports.

Executive director of the theatre, Misty Teaster, said that members of the company researched designs and made them in their costume shop. All of the masks are adjustable.

"We made about 350 masks and several hundred were for medical use only, but we gave these away and asked for donations and people were very kind and it was kind of a way to give back," Teaster said. "We're still giving some out, so if someone needs a mask they can come by and get one."

Read more on WCYB.

