The Hendersonville Performing Arts Company Presents A CHRISTMAS STORY

Performances take place November 27th through December 13th.

Oct. 3, 2020  

The Hendersonville Performing Arts Company presents A Christmas Story November 27th through December 13th. Performances will be held on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Please note that there will not be a performance on Thursday, November 26th (Thanksgiving).

A Christmas Story is based on the motion picture and Jean Shepherd's memoir of growing up in the Midwest in the 1940's following 9-year-old Ralphie Parker in his quest to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun under the tree for Christmas! This timeless classic is sure to be enjoyed by the entire family!

For more information or to purchase your tickets, please visit the website at hpactn.com or call the box office at 615-826-6037. Social Distancing will apply and seats around you are automatically blocked at the time of your purchase. There will be temperature checks at the door and masks will be required.



