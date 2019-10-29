The Hendersonville Performing Arts Company announces auditions for Matilda the Musical.

Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical is the captivating masterpiece that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. With book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin,

Matilda has won 47 international awards and continues to thrill sold-out audiences of all ages around the world. Auditions will be held on Monday, December 2nd beginning at 6:30 p.m. and on Tuesday, December 3rd beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Auditions will be held at The Hendersonville Performing Arts Company located in the City Square Shopping Center, 260 West Main St., Suite 204 in Hendersonville. For more information regarding Matilda, Character Descriptions visit our website at hpactn.com.

To sign up for an audition slot, you may do so at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/20f0e4cacae2ca4fb6-matilda.





Related Articles Shows View More Nashville Stories

More Hot Stories For You