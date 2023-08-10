The Friday 5(+1): The Cast and Crew of Street Theatre Company's 2023-24 Season Opener 35MM

Street Theatre Company officially opens its 2023-24 season at Nashville's The Barbershop Theatre with its production of 35MM, opening Friday night and continuing through August 26. Directed by Everett Tarlton, with music direction by Nick Benefield, 34MM features music and lyrics by Ryan Scott Oliver, based on and inspired by photographs by Matthew Murphy.

Tarlton’s five member cast – which includes Kortney Ballenger, Ben Teal Davis, Blake Holliday, Christian Sandoval and Tina Ray – portray some 50 different characters throughout the show.

The show’s synopsis: “A picture is worth 1,000 words — what about a song? Can a picture inspire a song or fifteen? In 35MM, each photo creates A unique song, moments frozen in time; a glimmer of a life unfolding, a glimpse of something happening. A stunning new multimedia musical which explores a groundbreaking new concept in musical theatre... This intricately woven collection of stories told through song reimagines what the modern American musical can be.”

Today, in the latest installment of The Friday 5(+1), the actors, director and music director share additional information about the show, as well as about themselves (open-toe shoes might not be advised) which should be more than enough to convince you to get your tickets sooner, rather than later.

For details, go to www.streetheatrecompany.org. The Barbershop Theatre is located at 4003 Indiana Avenue, Nashville.

KORTNEY BALLENGER (THE PHOTOGRAPHER/THE BROAD/ “SHE”/LES VOIX/”LONELY”/THE BALLADEER/VOCALIST)

What was your first "live, onstage" taste of theater? I think my first live onstage performance was so long ago that my memory won't allow me to get there! The farthest I can remember, however, was when I was in an orchestra playing one of my many instruments.

What is your favorite pre-show ritual? My favorite pre-show ritual that I do is 20 jump squats. Because 35MM is such a high energy show, doing the jump squats gets my blood pumping and my heart moving.

What's your most memorable "the show must go on" moment? This is probably really gross and painful for one's imagination, but alas! I was in college and the college of music had put on an opera (Iolanthe), and we were in the midst of a show when my scene partner and I were singing the closer for the first act. They came up to me and did their blocking, but I guess I was standing a little closer than usual. They turned around for their exit, and as their foot was moving in the forward motion away from me, their shoe hit my big toenail and flipped the nail completely off the nail bed. Because I was singing in the midst of this, I had to keep going.

What's your dream role? At this moment in time, I don't really have a big dream role, but being in 35MM was like being in a dream. The process, the cast, and the overall safety was definitely one of a kind.

Who's your theatrical crush? Don't judge me, but my theatrical crush involves two people. My best friend, Devin Bowles, is in the touring MJ cast, and the way he works and still has a great life balance is impeccable. I'm so proud of him! My other crush is in 35MM with me! Her name is Tina Ray, and when you come see this production and hear her voice, you'll understand why completely. No description necessary outside of her literal beauty.

Why should people come see your show? I believe people should see 35MM because this show is the biggest expression of “self” there is. Everything is different in this show, and nothing is linear. It is so much fun, and my cast's voices are to die for!

Ben Teal DAVIS (IDLE BOY / “HE”/ HER MISTER/ “FRIEND”/VOCALIST)

What was your first "live, onstage" taste of theater? When I was In high school I did a show called Surfs Up, which was a Jukebox musical with Beach Boys music. It was terrible.

What is your favorite pre-show ritual? Reading through my notes and script. Maybe a nice sugary snack to get my energy up.

What's your most memorable "the show must go on" moment? I broke my toe on stage during a run of Big River at The Keeton Theatre in 2016 and no, I didn’t break character.

What's your dream role? I have many dream roles, but the dream role I wish to perform the most is Eddie in Dogfight.

Who's your theatrical crush? I can’t tell you ALL my secrets, my friend.

Why should people come see your show? We put a lot of ourselves into this show. Everyone can relate to the diversity of conflicts in each song of this musical exhibition. Legitimately, everyone in this cast is so talented and this show is full of so much passion that you will find yourself laughing and crying multiple times.

BLAKE HOLLIDAY (THE MANNY/WITCH/HIS SAVIOR/LES VOIX/VOCALIST)

What was your first "live, onstage" taste of theater? Tarzan Rocks! at Animal Kingdom in Disney World. It was extreme roller blading, acrobatics, and skateboarding all set to the music of Phil Collins, and it was impeccable. Also, perhaps my queer awakening? Who knows.

What is your favorite pre-show ritual? Honestly, just getting into costume and makeup and some light banter with the cast. I try not to think about having to perform a show before going on. It would stress me out too much. I like for it to be a nice surprise, like, “Oh yeah! There’s a show happening. Oh, I need to perform? Sure, why not!”

What's your most memorable "the show must go on" moment? Every time I step on stage. But, more memorably, sweating so much during Hedwig and the Angry Inch that my glued-down eyebrows started melting into my eyes and having to blindly stumble my way around the stage to find a towel so I could see again. Beauty is pain, and I was in agony, you could say.

What's your dream role? A tree. And that’s not a joke. I want to simply just play a tree one day.

Who's your theatrical crush? Legitimately this entire cast! They’re all rock stars, and I am so lucky to get to perform alongside them. Also, I would die for the Milky White puppet from the 2022 Into the Woods revival.

Why should people come see your show? Why not? What better way is there to spend $30 than by supporting the arts? That’s what? A couple days worth of Starbucks? Put the cold brew down, give your nerves a break, and enjoy some excellent local theatre! We’d love to see you at the show!

CHRISTIAN SANDOVAL (THE LONG-TETHERED KNIGHT/THE SINNER/“RADIO”/JESSE/VOCALIST)

What was your first "live, onstage" taste of theater? Wicked! I fell in love with theater after watching that show for the first time. That show is a spectacle of friendship and hope, much like my life.

What is your favorite pre-show ritual? Honestly, drinkin’ my water and making sure I look decent. Letting my cast mates know I’m proud of them, too.

What's your most memorable "the show must go on" moment? Literally no idea! Probably forgetting word or two.

What's your dream role? BOQ. IN. WICKED. Please hire me!

Who's your theatrical crush? The entire cast of 35MM deserves a kiss on the cheek!

Why should people come see your show?

This show is full of so many stories that can connect deeply with our audiences. Love, community, and a little bit of crazy ain’t NEVER hurt nobody ?

TINA RAY (THE LOVER/THE CAJUN/NIGHTWALKER/JULES/VOCALIST)

What was your first "live, onstage" taste of theater? I was a dancer before I ever did theatre and when I was little the big dance team did a dance to “Seasons of Love” from Rent. I didn’t know what it was, but I knew I loved it – and I have since.

What is your favorite pre-show ritual? I’m not really sure I have one, but you can almost always catch me listening to a true crime podcast and eating sour patch kids before a show.

What's your most memorable "the show must go on" moment? An audience member unfortunately threw up in the house right before curtain. We pushed it back by five minutes, cleaned up the floor and kept going, but the smell had not gone away yet!

What's your dream role? My number One Dream role of all time is Rose Fenny in Dogfight the musical.

Who's your theatrical crush? I would have to say it’s every single cast member in this show. And also Lindsay Mendez- forever and always.

Why should people come see your show? This show is just so different from what we usually think of when we think of musical theatre. It pushes the boundaries in the best way.

EVERETT TARLTON (Director)

Why should people come see your show? Come to see five rock-star young artist bare their souls. Come to experience the full range of human emotion. Come to laugh, cry…feel seen, loved…get switched on and maybe even a little scared.

NICK BENEFIELD (Music Director)

What was your first "live, onstage" taste of theater? My first onstage experience was as a pirate in Treasure Island in high school, but my first music directing experience was for a Halloween showcase through the musical theatre club I co-founded at Belmont.

What is your favorite pre-show ritual? Taking off my shoes to make it easier to play piano.

What's your most memorable "the show must go on" moment? Two times I've had page turning issues during a show. The worst was when the program crashed and I had to improv while someone pulled it up on his iPad.

What's your dream role? Trina in Falsettos. Actually, to music direct a new musical (or my own).

Who's your theatrical crush? The entire cast and crew of 35MM.

Why should people come see your show? 35MMoffers a gamut of emotions and experiences all centered around stunning film photography. The show will trigger every emotional output possible, but it all centers on different occasions of love and how it's okay to love in whatever way you want.