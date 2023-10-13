The Friday 5(+1): Cast Members From Street Theatre Company's RIDE THE CYCLONE

Opening at Nashville’s Barbershop Theatre tonight and running through Sunday, October 28 is Street Theatre Company’s production of Ride The Cyclone, a musical with music, lyrics and book by Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell.

In Ride The Cyclone, which debuted in 2008, members of the St. Cassian High School chamber choir of Uranium City, Saskatchewan, have died as the result of a freak accident on a roller coaster called The Cyclone. Now, each member is given the opportunity to tell their story in hope of winning a reward from a mechanical fortune teller: a return to life!

Today, five members of director Sawyer Wallace’s ensemble of actors – Kendall Bryant, Will Henke, Tristan Valdez, Maya Kaempf and Isaac Bouldin – tell us more about themselves and their lives in theater, while explaining why you should come see their show.

Kendall Bryant (Ocean O’Connell)

What was your first "live, onstage" taste of theater? The first show I ever saw was Shrek on Broadway. I didn’t even know who Sutton Foster was, but I knew I HAD to sing and dance just like Princess Fiona. The first time I ever sang on stage was in sixth grade, I got to sing “Part of Your World” in the Spring Theatre Showcase at my school. From there, I never stopped wanting to perform.

What is your favorite pre-show ritual? My most favorite pre-show ritual is getting pumped up to music with my cast mates. Oftentimes, we will make a shared playlist full of all our most favorite hype songs, and dance around while doing our hair, makeup, and getting into costume. So many of my favorite theatre memories are the pre-show jitters releasing with a jam session!

What's your most memorable "the show must go on" moment? Oh gosh, probably in Into the Woods when I played Rapunzel. I had a wig that was so long, it literally dragged on the floor, and then some! During our final run, my 20-foot head of hair got stuck on the set pieces below me, pulling out all the flowers and set pieces below. I finally got my hair back into the tower, however the flowers below me were now stuck in the fireplace. Oops.

What's your dream role? This is such a loaded question because I see myself doing many different things with theatre. I definitely think I would thrive in a show like SIX, and I would die to play Anne Boelyn. I have always been dreaming of playing Lydia in Beetlejuice, Veronica in Heathers or Elle Woods in Legally Blonde. My biggest dream is to star in a movie musical!

Who's your theatrical crush? I have so many. Career-wise, definitely Reneè Rapp. She is crushing the entertainment industry right now! Alongside making her Broadway debut in Mean Girls, she has worked in film and has since become a popular music artist. Otherwise, Derek Klena. No words, just big heart eyes for him. Honorable mention: Mike Faist.

Why should people come see Ride the Cyclone? Ride the Cyclone is an incredibly hilarious yet moving show. As silly and ridiculous as the show becomes, it also shows the importance of a life well-lived, and not taking every day you are gifted for granted. It’s a special show, and I don’t think Nashville has seen anything quite like this story before. It’s new, exciting, and pushing boundaries. It has grown an incredible fan base on social media, and for good reason. There is something for everyone. The intimate space at the Barbershop Theatre makes the show have a refreshing taste. Come prepared to giggle, sob, and maybe probably…never ride a rollercoaster again.

Will Henke (Mischa Bachinski)

What was your first "live, onstage" taste of theater? Sophomore year of high school, I “auditioned” for Cinderella by singing “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star” for my director’s study hall. I gave the performance of a lifetime, was cast in the illustrious role of Horse #3, and the rest is history.

What is your favorite pre-show ritual? Before every show, I listen to my character’s playlist. Safe to say, Mischa’s has an eclectic mix of classic rap like Tribe and Eminem and newer artists (anyone with the first name “Lil”).

What's your most memorable "the show must go on" moment? I’m a sweaty actor. It’s okay; I’m wet and fabulous, but one symptom is my body vehemently rejecting any fake mustache. Usually, a sudden, mid-show shave is fine until you’re Callahan in Legally Blonde and Elle Woods ends your kiss with more facial hair than she started with.

What's your dream role? The porn puppet from Avenue Q.

Who's your theatrical crush? Jason Robert Brown.

Why should people come see Ride the Cyclone? On the surface, Cyclone is a hilarious , versatile musical exhibition, but digging deeper to its core, you see its true meaning: A cathartic sequence for the grieving of youth. Whether it’s the gradual erosion of your childhood or the unexpected loss of young life, Cyclone operates as a therapeutic journey of healing for us and our audiences.

Tristan Valdez (Ricky Potts)

What was your first "live, onstage" taste of theater? My first live, onstage taste of theatre took place at Oliver Middle School, where I saw their production of Alice in Wonderland Jr. That very show is what sparked me to be a part of the theatre department when I eventually attended that same school.

What is your favorite pre-show ritual? Before every show, I have a cup of tea. It varies in flavor, but it never fails to disappoint. The piping hot beverage is calming and makes me feel very professional and cultivated.

What's your most memorable "the show must go on" moment? When I was in Elf, in which I played Buddy, our Jovi had a very serious quick change before the date scene. If you’re not familiar with the show, Buddy takes Jovi on a very “fancy” date to a Souvlaki cart, Jovi doesn’t know this so she wears a beautiful dress. It’s hilarious. Anyways, this dress was very problematic, so one night, she was late to her cue by roughly five minutes. Rather than standing around like a fool, I sparked conversation with the man at the stand, who then joined the conversation even after Jovi joined the scene!

What's your dream role? My dream role is Quasimodo in The Hunchback of Notre Dame. I’ve always admired the story (book, movie, and musical alike), and the music is simply to die for.

Who's your theatrical crush? I am a fanatic courtesan for a charismatic Broadway persona. Christian Borle, Aaron Tveit, Nathan Lane, you name it.

Why should people come see Ride the Cyclone? People should come to see our show for three reasons: the beautiful story that spreads a message of life and appreciation, the wonderfully talented people involved (not just the cast!), and intergalactic intercourse.

Maya Kaempf (Jane Doe)

What was your first "live, onstage" taste of theater? I'm from Chicago, so my mom and grandma took me downtown to see Mary Poppins for my 7th birthday. That was so magical! The first real musical I was in was Annie Jr., I played Lily St. Regis. I don't remember much, except that I had a big pink feather boa that shed all over the place.

What is your favorite pre-show ritual? Lately, I've been into making playlists with songs that I feel relate to my character. I like to listen to the playlist to get into the right headspace before rehearsals and performances. The most important ritual is that I must eat something delicious beforehand (and also immediately afterwards).

What's your most memorable "the show must go on" moment? When I was playing Belle in Beauty and the Beast this spring, my shoe flew off my foot and across the stage in the middle of "Be Our Guest" during some fan kicks. After that, I had no idea where it went (I later found out that it was thrown offstage by another actor to avoid an accident). I'm glad it didn't take anyone out! What makes it memorable for me is the hilarious exchange I had with Dylan Pearson, who played Cogsworth, about the shoe that left both us and the audience laughing. I was missing a shoe for a solid ten minutes before I finally left the stage and got it back.

What's your dream role? Any character who still has their head attached to their body. Alternatively, any character previously played by Julie Andrews. There's definitely some overlap there.

Who's your theatrical crush? Noah Henry, Nashville-native actor extraordinaire.

Why should people come see Ride the Cyclone? I won't speak for myself, but this cast blows me away in rehearsals every single day. The performances given and the way they serve the story is something you absolutely cannot miss. Ride the Cyclone is a hidden gem of a show; it's absolute genius. It has quite the cult following right now, but I actually think there's a much wider audience that will also enjoy it. Who doesn't love a little existentialism?

Isaac Bouldin (The Amazing Karnak)

What was your first "live, onstage" taste of theater? The first show I ever saw was Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the Barter Theatre in Kentucky when I was about six years old.

What is your favorite pre-show ritual? I love an energy circle or any kind of focused breathing with the entire cast.

What's your most memorable "the show must go on" moment? I once walked onto stage as the Mysterious Man in a production of Into the Woods and said the completely wrong line, even throwing out a bag of gold several scenes to early. Upon realizing this, there was nothing to do but to pick up the bag, say the right line and try to pretend it didn't happen for the rest of the show.

What's your dream role? Jelly Roll Morton in Jelly's Last Jam.

Who's your theatrical crush? Eleri Ward.

Why should people come see Ride the Cyclone? If you like to dance on the line between depth and levity and between absurdism and profundity: This show is for you. Also, if you like songs that get stuck in your head and characters as crazy as they are relatable this show is for you.

Photos by Andrew Morton