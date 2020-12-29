The Belcourt Theatre Announces Temporary Closure, January 1-27

Nashville's he Belcourt Theatre will temporarily close, starting this Friday, January 1 through Wednesday, January 27.

The venue will reopen on Thursday, January 28 with selections from the 2021 Sundance Film Festival as an official Sundance Satellite screen partner.

Throughout the closure, the Belcourt will continue to offer films virtually and continue to plan for future programming. When in-person presentations resume, venue staff will continue to keep in place all the effective Covid-19 safety precautions established throughout 2020.

Watch for announcements coming soon with details about films from the Sundance Film Festival slate, along with great Beyond Film programming that will include virtual panels and conversations.