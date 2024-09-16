Terri Clark Headlining Gaylord Opryland's New 'A Country Christmas Dinner Show' Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Country icon Terri Clark will headline Gaylord Opryland's “A Country Christmas Dinner Show” series during its 41st annual holiday celebration of “A Country Christmas.” Clark will take the stage for 17 performances during her “It's Christmas…Cheers!” show on November 23, 24, 27-30; December 1, 4-6 and 17-22, 2024. The “country great” (Nashville Scene) will perform her iconic hits and fan-favorite Christmas tracks from her previously released Christmas album, It's Christmas…Cheers!, as well as classic holiday songs to celebrate the season. Tickets are on sale now HERE.

“I've been living in Nashville for so long now that I've seen Gaylord Opryland do their Christmas show for many years,” shared Clark. “To get to be a part of it this year feels so amazing. I am so excited to bring our Christmas show to Nashville and play songs from my first Christmas album released in 2020, as well as some other favorites of mine that aren't on the album but are staples in my home during the holidays. I'm already planning to ask some friends to get up on stage and get into the spirit of the season with us as well.”

The “A Country Christmas Dinner Show” series begins Nov. 23 and runs through Christmas day. The dinner show series is held in the resort's iconic Tennessee Ballroom, where guests will enjoy a holiday meal prior to the show. The acclaimed band The Frontmen will also be headlining the event with nine of their own shows, titled “Holidays & Hits,” on separate dates.

Clark celebrated her 20th anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member this June and holds the honor of being the only Canadian female member of the famed institution. Just last month, she headlined the Ryman Auditorium for the first time. The special night, 37 years in the making, was filled with standing ovations as the country legend performed her timeless hits and reimagined duets, joined by surprise guests Ashley McBryde and Trisha Yearwood.

Looking ahead, Clark will head back on the road this fall. Keep up with Clark and her upcoming announcements at terriclark.com and on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and TikTok.

Photo credit: Phil Crozier

