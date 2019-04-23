Tennessee Women's Theater Project Revives SISTAS THE MUSICAL for 2019 Run

Tennessee Women's Theater Project presents the revival of the most popular show in company history when SISTAS the Musical opens at the Z. Alexander Looby Theatre for a May 3-19 run.

SISTAS the Musical's story introduces five women who are part of an African-American family, and features popular music from Billie Holiday to Beyoncé. TWTP Founder and Artistic Director Maryanna Clarke directs the production, which was first staged by the company in 2017 to many sold-out audiences.

Lisa Graham (Gloria) and Brittany Nelson (Heather) return from the original 2017 cast, and are joined in 2019 by LaToya Gardner (Simone), Shonka Dukureh (Roberta), and Aija Penix (Tamika).

"We were thrilled at the turnout for our Nashville premiere production," says Clarke. "The calendar wouldn't let us extend the run back then, but ever since, people continue to ask when they might have another chance to see SISTAS. Considering the growth of Nashville, especially in the neighborhoods surrounding the Looby Theater, we're expecting lots of first-timers as well."

SISTAS the Musical follows five women on a historical, emotional and familial journey as they prepare to honor their recently departed family matriarch. Three sisters, Roberta, Gloria, and Simone, along with Tamika (Simone's teenage daughter) and sister-in-law Heather, have gathered to choose a song to sing at their Grandma Alice's memorial service that night. Searching through Grandma's attic, they share memories and music, along the way tracing the relationship of Black women and popular song. The music ranges from the blues divas of the 1930's through the Motown sound of the 60's, to the empowerment of the 90's with songs including "Oh, Happy Day," "R.E.S.P.E.C.T," "I Will Survive," "Tyrone," "I am Not My Hair" and "A Woman's Worth."

SISTAS the Musical was written by Dorothy Marcic, making its debut in 2011 at New York City's Midtown International Theater Festival. In continuous production ever since, SISTAS was nominated as "Best New Musical" by The Off Broadway Alliance. To date, its residency at St. Luke's Theatre is the longest running African-American musical in New York.

"SISTAS is a joyful tribute to songs made famous by African American women, well worth seeing for the music alone," Clarke says. "But there's much more here. Besides music and laughter, the show offers much-needed perspective on the complex story of race relations in America, and a glimpse at family dynamics that will have people shouting 'Amen' − which we encourage them to do!"

SISTAS the Musical opens Friday, May 3, with performances continuing through Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Looby Theater, 2301 Rosa L. Parks Boulevard. Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays.

The company offers a special Mother's Day discount for the matinee performance at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 12. Online purchasers who enter the discount code MOMDAY will receive $3 off the regular ticket price. Tickets can be purchased online at www.twtp.org or at the box office one hour before show time. For information, email boxoffice@twtp.org, or phone (615) 681-7220.





