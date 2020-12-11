Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Dec. 11, 2020  

TV Icon Joyce DeWitt Stars In Waffle House Musical

Joyce Dewitt plays Rita, a waitress at a Waffle House near Nashville where an unlikely mix of customers are getting snowed in on Christmas Eve.

As Broadway and the local theatres aren't open for your red sweater holiday musical this year, a classic television star is back in a heartwarming filmed stage production set in a Waffle House on YouTube.

Joyce Dewitt (who played Janet Wood for eight seasons on ABC's hit Three's Company) plays Rita, a waitress at a Waffle House near Nashville where an unlikely mix of customers are getting snowed in on Christmas Eve. The musical comedy, "Scattered, Smothered & Covered Christmas " has everything you want from holiday theatre and features new music from Randy Travis, T. Graham Brown and some of Nashville's top songwriters. Brown also appears in the production, filmed as a workshop with Broadway aspirations last Christmas before COVID dimmed marquee lights throughout the world.

"We are offering this play for free this Christmas because it has a message that needs to be shared in this very difficult circumstance we are in," shared DeWitt in a recent interview. "It's a magical journey of love and truth that deserves to be enjoyed by a worldwide audience."

You can access the musical for free at www.WaffleHouseMusical.com from December 11 through New Years Day. Originally commissioned as a new work by Metro Nashville Arts Commission, playwright Kaine Riggan received over 1200 song submissions and crafted the script and characters around the chosen songs.


