TPS and Angela Gimlin Present Virtual Workshop Reading of THAT WOMAN

Tennessee Playwrights Studio and Angela Gimlin (Founder and COO of Nashville's own Inebriated Shakespeare Company) present a virtual workshop reading of the to-be-produced-after-the-pandemic play, THAT WOMAN, comprised of a series of monologues from the perspectives of women who were involved (or rumored-to-be involved) with President John F. Kennedy.

This is a collaborative project written and performed by ten Nashville playwright/actors, Although these pieces are rooted in history, monologues are explored through a non-traditional lens with writers whose age, ethnicity, appearance do not necessarily match their subjects to explore the experiences of these varied women in a unique and universal way.

These monologues will be presented to a virtual audience on February 24, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. CST. Tickets are free but must be reserved in advance at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/136830424483.

The Monologues for this virtual workshop were written and will be read by: Molly Breen (as Mimi Alford), Megan Dianne DeWald (as Mary Pinchot Meyer)*, Angela Gimlin (as Blaze Starr), April Hardcastle-Miles (as Inga Arvad), Alicia Haymer (as Jill Cowan), Nettie Kraft (as Priscilla Ware), Ang Madeline-Johnson (as Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis), Mary McCallum (as Ellen Rometsch), Elizabeth Turner (as Judith Exner), and Jennifer Whitcomb-Oliva (as Marilyn Monroe).

Erica Ciccarone and Amy Stumpfl from the Nashville Scene will be special guests at the virtual talkback, which will follow immediately after the reading.

Plans are underway to stage a full production of THAT WOMAN at the Darkhorse Theater in 2022, including a companion piece, directed by Molly Breen, which will explore the stories of these women through dance. Choreographers and dancers slated to be involved (with more to be announced) are: Molly Breen, Caitlin DelCasino, Ariana Hodes, BranDon Johnson, Cornell Kennedy, Emmanuelle Loyer, Jodie Mowrey, Schuyler Phoenix, Rachel Simons, Brittany Stewart, and Emma Williams.