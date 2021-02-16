Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TPS and Angela Gimlin Present Virtual Workshop Reading of THAT WOMAN

The monologues will be presented to a virtual audience on February 24, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. CST. 

Feb. 16, 2021  

TPS and Angela Gimlin Present Virtual Workshop Reading of THAT WOMAN

Tennessee Playwrights Studio and Angela Gimlin (Founder and COO of Nashville's own Inebriated Shakespeare Company) present a virtual workshop reading of the to-be-produced-after-the-pandemic play, THAT WOMAN, comprised of a series of monologues from the perspectives of women who were involved (or rumored-to-be involved) with President John F. Kennedy.

This is a collaborative project written and performed by ten Nashville playwright/actors, Although these pieces are rooted in history, monologues are explored through a non-traditional lens with writers whose age, ethnicity, appearance do not necessarily match their subjects to explore the experiences of these varied women in a unique and universal way.

These monologues will be presented to a virtual audience on February 24, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. CST. Tickets are free but must be reserved in advance at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/136830424483.

The Monologues for this virtual workshop were written and will be read by: Molly Breen (as Mimi Alford), Megan Dianne DeWald (as Mary Pinchot Meyer)*, Angela Gimlin (as Blaze Starr), April Hardcastle-Miles (as Inga Arvad), Alicia Haymer (as Jill Cowan), Nettie Kraft (as Priscilla Ware), Ang Madeline-Johnson (as Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis), Mary McCallum (as Ellen Rometsch), Elizabeth Turner (as Judith Exner), and Jennifer Whitcomb-Oliva (as Marilyn Monroe).

Erica Ciccarone and Amy Stumpfl from the Nashville Scene will be special guests at the virtual talkback, which will follow immediately after the reading.

Plans are underway to stage a full production of THAT WOMAN at the Darkhorse Theater in 2022, including a companion piece, directed by Molly Breen, which will explore the stories of these women through dance. Choreographers and dancers slated to be involved (with more to be announced) are: Molly Breen, Caitlin DelCasino, Ariana Hodes, BranDon Johnson, Cornell Kennedy, Emmanuelle Loyer, Jodie Mowrey, Schuyler Phoenix, Rachel Simons, Brittany Stewart, and Emma Williams.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Corey Mach
Corey Mach
Danny Becker
Danny Becker
Ryan Steele
Ryan Steele

Related Articles View More Nashville Stories
Lee University Theatre Presents THE LAST TRAIN TO NIBROC Photo

Lee University Theatre Presents THE LAST TRAIN TO NIBROC

Frist Art Museum Presents Online Exhibition N2020: COMMUNITY REFLECTIONS Photo

Frist Art Museum Presents Online Exhibition N2020: COMMUNITY REFLECTIONS

OZ Arts Nashville Announces CONVERSATIONS AT OZ Benefit Photo

OZ Arts Nashville Announces CONVERSATIONS AT OZ Benefit

OZ Arts Nashville Announces Premiere Of PRISM, A Live Theatrical Performance Combining Dan Photo

OZ Arts Nashville Announces Premiere Of PRISM, A Live Theatrical Performance Combining Dance And Live Music


More Hot Stories For You

  • TROY Releases New Single 'Foolish'
  • Country Artist and Comedian Nick Leidl Releases 'Friend Zone'
  • Country Newcomer Brady Lee Releases 'Liquorish'
  • Moon Fever Shift Into High Gear With New Release 'Cheap Thrills'