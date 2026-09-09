TOP GUN: MAVERICK, FRANKENSTEIN and John Williams Concerts Will Be Performed By Nashville Symphony

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The Nashville Symphony's October 2026 schedule will feature Richard Kaufman conducting the music of John Williams; Music Director Leonard Slatkin conducting works by Mendelssohn, Mozart, and Marsalis alongside violinist Kelly Hall-Tompkins; Ken David Masur conducting works by Tabkova, Smetana, Williams, and Dvořák alongside Nashville Symphony principal tubist Chandler Currier; live-to-film performances of Top Gun: Maverick and Frankenstein; and a one-night-only symphonic concert of the music of Tom Petty. Listed concerts, dates, times, and pricing subject to change.

TOP GUN: MAVERICK IN CONCERT

Wednesday, October 7, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $75

Top Gun: Maverick was nominated for six Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Original Song, winning Best Sound. After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Featuring an original music score composed by Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, and Hans Zimmer. More information.

A CLOSE ENCOUNTER WITH THE MUSIC OF John Williams

Thursday, October 8 & Friday, April 9, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $61

Few composers have shaped modern orchestral music more profoundly than John Williams. Experience both his iconic scores and intimate remembrances from longtime collaborator Richard Kaufman, who shares anecdotes and memories from decades spent working alongside Williams as a violinist and conductor. Hear music from Star Wars, Jaws, Indiana Jones, Harry Potter, Schindler's List, Hook, and many more of the bold fanfares and sweeping themes that have captivated audiences around the world. The program also pays tribute to Williams's years as Music Director of the legendary Boston Pops – a time when his music helped bring the excitement of the orchestra to millions and became the soundtrack to a generation. More information.

THE THREE M'S: MARSALIS, MOZART, AND MENDELSSOHN

Friday, October 16 & Saturday, October 17, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $43

Wynton Marsalis is America's jazz ambassador. Always expanding his compositional language, Marsalis's Violin Concerto has become a work taken up by several outstanding artists. Kelly Hall-Tompkins, acclaimed by The New York Times as 'the versatile violinist who makes the music come alive,' brings her signature lyricism and verve to this performance. The whole evening is a celebration of melody: From Mendelssohn's Hebrides Overture, born from a single inspired moment when a 20-year-old composer stood at the edge of a Scottish sea cave and immediately began writing down what he heard, to Mozart's Symphony No. 39, one of three major works he composed in a single summer. More information.

THE LEGENDARY LIFE OF TOM PETTY

Sunday, October 18, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $40

Back by popular demand, The Legendary Life of Tom Petty returns to Schermerhorn Symphony Center this October for a birthday celebration, honoring the life and music of Tom Petty, one of rock and roll's most influential singer-songwriters. Led by Juno Award–winning artist Clayton Bellamy and backed by an all-star band, the show blends powerful live performance with storytelling and visuals, tracing Petty's journey from his humble beginnings in Florida to global stardom. Audiences will hear iconic hits like 'Learning to Fly,' 'American Girl,' and 'Don't Come Around Here No More.' More information.

FRANKENSTEIN WITH THE NASHVILLE SYMPHONY

Tuesday, October 27, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $37

Visit Schermerhorn for one of the spookiest concert experiences of the year: the original 1931 Frankenstein on the big screen while the Nashville Symphony performs a haunting live score underneath every scene. The movie was originally released without music. For nearly 70 years, one of cinema's greatest horror films played without a single note, until composer Michael Shapiro finally did something about it. Praised by The New York Times for his 'rare melodic gift,' Shapiro's score has become a global phenomenon, inducing goosebumps everywhere from the Los Angeles Opera to Milan's Orchestra Sinfonica. More information.

MUSICAL LANDSCAPES FROM BOHEMIA TO AMERICA

Friday, October 30, 7:30 PM; Saturday, November 1, 2:00 PM

Tickets: Starting at $43

You know John Williams from the movies. But there's another side to America's most iconic living composer. Williams's Tuba Concerto is a revelation: rollicking, adventurous, and proof that the tuba can do things you never imagined. Nashville Symphony principal tubist Chandler Currier takes the spotlight. Around that centerpiece, the evening opens with Dobrinka Tabakova's Orpheus' Comet, a brilliant five-minute burst of energy rooted in a 400-year-old melody from Monteverdi's opera, and Smetana's The Moldau, a river journey through the Bohemian countryside written by a composer who was completely deaf. Smetana's compatriot Antonín Dvořák's Symphony No. 8 closes the program in pure sunshine: folk-inspired, bird-call melodies dancing through the orchestra with a festival of trumpet fanfare. More information.

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