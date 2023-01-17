Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TOMÁS AND THE LIBRARY LADY Comes to The Roxy Regional Theatre

Performances run January 21 - February 4.

Jan. 17, 2023  

Clarksville's oldest professional theatre invites patrons of all ages to rediscover imagination and celebrate the power of possibility created through reading with Tomás and the Library Lady, opening at the Roxy Regional Theatre this Saturday, January 21, at 2:00pm.

Starring Tanner Huffman and Tamarin K. Ythier and directed by Ryan Bowie, Tomás and the Library Lady is based on the inspiring true story of Mexican-American author and educator Tomás Rivera, who became the first minority chancellor in the University of California system.

Tomás, the son of migrant farm workers, meets a librarian who introduces him to the wonderful world of books. The stories enrich the lives of Tomás' family and instill a love of reading in this family-friendly play, adapted by José Cruz González from the beloved children's book by Pat Mora and told in English with a few simple Spanish phrases.

Tomás and the Library Lady is produced in part through the generous support of Jim & Dottie Mann and the Robert & Anne Zelle Fund for the Performing Arts of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. Additional funding support has been provided by Beth & Nick Kirby and Debbie & Mike Shoulders. This production is presented through special arrangement with Dramatic Publishing, www.dramaticpublishing.com.

Performances run January 21 through February 4 on Thursdays at 7:00pm, Fridays at 8:00pm, and Saturdays at 2:00pm and 8:00pm.

Tickets are $30 (adults) and $15 (10 and under) and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at (931) 645-7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain).




