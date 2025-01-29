Student Blog: The Arts and Integrity

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



When I considered how I value academic integrity, I realized that, as a senior in college, academic integrity is one of the things I value most, not only for myself but also for the people I surround myself with. I truly don’t see the point of someone continuing in the theatre industry if they don’t value academic honesty and what they learn in informative, vital, and sometimes expensive theatre classes.

Having academic integrity to me doesn’t just mean doing your work or not using Chat GPT to write a paper. If you choose theatre, or truly anything to do for higher education, that hopefully means it is something you are passionate about and want to excel in in the world. My education is something I am extremely passionate about because of how much it affects my career. There are many negative repercussions if I cut a corner in a class. Not only do I not fully learn the information I need to, but my professor’s trust and respect could be lost, and in a career where connections and recommendations are vital, trust and respect are something that could change the course of what jobs I may or may not get.

With connections comes trust, respect, and even safety among my classmates as well. For example, stage combat is something that we must learn to do safely as actors. If we cut corners, use GPT instead of reading safety regulations, or don’t fully do an exercise or training course, the chances of someone injuring you or you injuring someone else are extremely high. Of course that comes with lost connections and trust, but also just keeping the people you are working with safe can be jeopardized if someone cuts corners.

So really, to me academic integrity means everything. I want to be an actor as well as an educator someday, so being fully invested in what I am learning is my number one priority when it comes to school or an internship. In terms of how to do that?

I remind myself what I am working towards EVERY. SINGLE. DAY. I remind myself how rewarding creativity and theatre can be in just the right moments. It makes me want to keep going and to do it right! Otherwise, why do it?

Comments