Student Blog: Ruby's Survival Guide to Unifieds

Chances are that if you’re auditioning for musical theatre college programs, you’ve scheduled some of your auditions to take place at either New York, Chicago, or LA Unifieds. Unifieds are a great tool to audition for as many schools as possible, but they can also be daunting. Last year I went to both Pittsburgh and Chicago Unifieds and learned a lot of tips and tricks that I’m excited to share with you!



1. Make friends!

It can be a stressful couple of days, but making friends going through the same experience makes everything easier. Everyone is intimidated and nervous, so be the person that makes others feel welcome! I am still friends to this day with people I met in the audition process.

2. Be prepared!

Go through your head and think of the “worst case scenarios” that could happen while at Unifieds. Make extra copies of your sheet music, have a backup speaker, extra chargers, snacks, mini first aid kit, backup outfit, etc. Thinking of these things ahead of time will allow for you to focus solely on doing your best work in the audition room.

3. Dress in layers!

When I was at Chicago Unifieds last year it was absolutely freezing outside so I packed very warm clothes… but, inside the hotel was extremely warm and I wished that I had layers to take off.

4. Get to each audition early!

More often than not, auditions will be running a little late, but sometimes they run extremely early. Be warmed up and ready to go at least 30 minutes before your scheduled time. Sometimes they will have someone not show up and offer whoever is in the hallway an earlier spot!

5. Take advantage of “walk-ins”!

Walk-in auditions are something I learned about from my amazing teachers and coaches at MTCA. A lot of schools at Unifieds have audition slots available for those who did not initially submit a pre-screen to the school! It's important to wake up early to sign up for walk-ins because spots are limited. I would also bring cash or check because usually the audition fee for a walk-in is 10 to 40 dollars. These are a great way to get more schools on your radar and build audition confidence in between your scheduled auditions.

6. Take advantage of school information tables!

Outside a school’s assigned audition room is usually a table with representatives, teachers, or students from the school! Their sole job is to keep the audition flow going and to answer your questions! This is a great resource to learn more about the school from students who are currently in the program!

7. Take breaks!

When you have a long enough break, go take a walk outside, get a coffee, take a nap, or watch some TV. It's ok to remove yourself from the craziness of Unifieds to recharge.

8. Go to bed early!

If you’re like me, you probably have a bunch of friends from summer programs or other auditions that you’re excited to hang out with at Unifieds! Hang out with them….but also go to bed at 10! :) Between the long days, the adrenaline, and the possibly different time zone, rest should definitely be a priority.

9. Bring a humidifier!

Hotel rooms can be dry, so I definitely recommend bringing a travel humidifier and also a vocal steamer if you have one!

10. Don’t be afraid to warm up.

Can your neighbors in the hotel room next door probably hear you? Yes. But guess what? They’re here for the same reason as you and you’ll be so grateful later that you took the time to warm up. I also recommend a Belt Box to sing into if you want a muffled sound.

Thanks so much for listening to my Unifieds tips and tricks! If you have any questions don’t hesitate to reach out on my instagram page (@collegeaudition.tips)!! Break legs at Unifieds!