Student Blog: 10 Reminders for Those Starting the College Prescreen Process

The prescreen process is a lot of hard work, so I want to share some helpful tips and reminders for those about to get started!
For those not familiar with the term, a prescreen is a series of videos submitted to a college or program prior to the official audition. Schools can either invite you to audition for the program based on the prescreen or you can be denied entry into the school. It's helpful to start to weed out schools early on before traveling to them to audition, but it can also be hard to hear a “no” so early on in the process. Everyone has their own unique path for this process. I personally submitted prescreens to about 30 schools complete with 2-3 monologues, 2-3 songs, and 2-3 dance videos. They also usually include an essay or some sort of personal statement. The prescreen process is a lot of work, so I want to share some helpful tips and reminders for those about to get started!
Remember that prescreens are just a snapshot of your work. They’re not supposed to be perfect, and they are also not your audition. Do your best, but don’t allow them to become something stressful. Use them as an opportunity to show who you are! Best of luck to anyone starting this process!
