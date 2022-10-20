Source One Five Announces Cast and Creative Team For THE CHRISTMAS SCHOONER

Source One Five Theatre Company announces cast and creative team for THE CHRISTMAS SCHOONER. Performances will be Dec. 16th at 7pm, Dec. 17th at 2 and 7pm, and Dec. 18th at 2 pm. Performances will be at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center.

​​THE CHRISTMAS SCHOONER is written by John Reeger (book) and Julie Shannon (music and lyrics). The cast will feature Caroline Mohr as Alma Stossel, Abram Knott as Gustav Stossel, and Sawyer Curtis as Peter Stossel. Rounding out the cast is Oxford McDade, Zoe Phillips, Nicole Varenkamp, Emma Delane Singleton, Savannah Meng, Kaleo Keur, Graeme Cadaret, Nicholas Youngstead, Ezra High, Kingsley McDade, London Dendy, Savannah Grace, Shelby Lanterman, Sadie Sharp, Samuel Boczulak, Katie Duncan, Macy Scott, Emerson Williams, and Lincoln Williams.

Directed and Choreographed by Rachel Meinhart, Christopher Cooper will Music Direct.

Scenic Design by Megan Hardgrave and Jordan Twaddle and Lighting Design by Sam Wilde.

Production Manager, Conner Meinhart and Stage Manager, Kailee Lingelbach.

Discover the true spirit of Christmas and take a ride on THE CHRISTMAS SCHOONER! The whole family will enjoy this heartwarming true story based on the historic Great Lakes voyages of Christmas tree ships during the late 1800s. It tells the story of a Michigan shipping captain who braves the deadly winter to bring Christmas trees to Chicago for homesick German-American families. Filled with a wonderful original score and traditional holiday favorites.

Individual tickets are available November 1st at www.sourceonefive.com

Christmas Schooner is presented through special arrangement with Musical Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIshows.com