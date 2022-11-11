Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SongwritingWith:Soldier Presents Veteran's Day Concert

The show will feature songs written by veterans along with songwriters Jay Clementi, Will Kimbrough, Georgia Middleman, and Gary Nicholson who will perform. 

Nov. 11, 2022  
SongwritingWith:Soldier Presents Veteran's Day Concert

SongwritingWith:Soldiers has announced the second annual commemorative concert in Luckenbach Texas to be held on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2022 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the nonprofit organization. The show will feature songs written by veterans along with songwriters Jay Clementi, Will Kimbrough, Georgia Middleman, and Gary Nicholson who will perform.

SongwritingWith:Soldiers (SW:S) is a nonprofit organization that delivers signature SW:S weekend retreats and workshops across the country throughout the year that pair veterans and their families with professional songwriters. Since 2012, SW:S has held more than 60 weekend retreats and nearly 250 custom collaborative songwriting sessions for 1,000+ veterans, service members, and their families around the country , and produced more than 750 songs to date. The benefit concert will help continue to grow these programs for military veterans and their families.

Cris Graham, co-owner of Luckenbach said, "This is the second year we have hosted this concert, and it's held with pride for all of the veterans who serve our country. It's especially meaningful because my brother and husband are Vietnam veterans and my son served in Afghanistan. This celebration is our way of giving back to the community we love."

Board Chair & President Gary Leopold concurred, saying, "Our goal is to bring attention to the challenges that veterans face, especially when you realize that only 1% of the U.S. population serves in the military on behalf of the entire country. All of us at SW:S-from the board and the staff to our generous volunteers-have ambitious goals for our 10th year and beyond. We invite supporters to join us and keep this work growing."



