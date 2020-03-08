Skyline Artists Agency Expands Nashville Team

Skyline Artists Agency has added two to its Nashville team.

Laura Schneider joins as the booking agency's first Director Of Artist Relations. Schneider joins Skyline after serving as a management assistant to Nashville's Amy Speace and running her own business, Laura Schneider Photo, which she will continue to operate. She will work alongside Skyline Artists' President Bruce Houghton to expand artists' services for the agency's roster.

Sean Quinn joins Skyline as a Tour Coordinator working with Nashville based Skyline agent James Leslie and VP Mark Lourie. Quinn comes to the agency after stints at BMI Nashville and Disc Makers.

Skyline Artist Agency's Nashville based and managed artists include Catlin Canty, Scott Mulvahill, Roanoke, We Banjo 3, Poco, Michael Martin Murphey, The Foxies, Orleans and more.





