Single-Performance Tickets for Broadway at the Tennessee Theatre 2022-23 Season Will be Available in August

The 2022-23 season of Broadway at the Tennessee Theatre features a full lineup with six titles and 56 performances. While season subscription tickets have been available for purchase, the Theatre will begin selling single-performance tickets next month.

The on-sale dates for the six shows are:

• DEAR EVAN HANSEN (performances Nov. 15-20, 2022): Tickets on sale Aug. 15

• JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR (performances Nov. 29-Dec. 4, 2022): Tickets on sale Aug. 29

• TOOTSIE (performances Jan. 3-8, 2023): Tickets on sale Sept. 19

• HAMILTON (performances Feb. 7-19, 2023): Tickets on sale Oct. 24

• CATS (performances April 11-16, 2023): Tickets on sale Nov. 14

• AIN'T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS (performances July 18-23, 2023): Tickets on sale Dec. 5

"This Broadway season is one of the most diverse lineups we've presented," Tennessee Theatre Executive Director Becky Hancock said. "Community support has allowed us to expand our performances offered, and we encourage Knoxville residents to come join us. Whether you're a returning patron or have never attended a Broadway show before, we are certain you'll have a delightful experience at our historic theatre."

Tickets can be purchased online at tennesseetheatre.com. Please be sure to visit the Theatre website to ensure tickets purchased are valid and not from third parties.

Individuals also can choose a subscription package for Broadway at the Tennessee Theatre. Subscriber benefits include first notification of season lineups, the opportunity to purchase tickets to individual shows before the public, reduced ticket fees and the best available prices of the season.

Subscribers also will have the option to renew the subscription for the 2023-24 season before tickets go on sale to the general public, thus guaranteeing seats for the upcoming smash hit, WICKED in 2023-24.

The 2022-23 Broadway at the Tennessee Theatre presented by Greater Knoxville Honda Dealers will include the following performances:

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

DEAR EVAN HANSEN includes eight performances from Nov. 15-20, 2022. Winner of 6 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album, DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR includes eight performances from Nov. 29-Dec. 4, 2022. With lyrics and music by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, this musical theater classic is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans alike, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring.

TOOTSIE

TOOTSIE has eight performances from Jan. 3-8, 2023. This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Featuring a hilarious Tony Award®-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), TOOTSIE is a joyful delight.

HAMILTON

HAMILTON includes 16 performances from Feb. 7-19, 2023. This is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre - a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography and completely transformed theater and the way we think about history.

CATS

CATS includes eight performances from April 11-16, 2023. Audiences and critics alike are rediscovering this beloved musical with breathtaking music, including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater - "Memory." CATS tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. The original score scenic and costume design are combined with all-new lighting and sound design and updated choreography and direction to make this new production for a new generation.

AIN'T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS

AIN'T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS includes eight performances from July 18-23, 2023. AIN'T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS is the electrifying new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Nominated for 12 Tony® Awards and the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, it's a thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty and betrayal during a decade of civil unrest in America. Set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," and "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," AIN'T TOO PROUD tells the unforgettable story of the legendary quintet that Billboard Magazine named the greatest R&B group of all time.

About the Tennessee Theatre



Located in the heart of downtown Knoxville, the Tennessee Theatre opened in 1928 as a movie palace. The Tennessee Theatre is the Official State Theatre of Tennessee and is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The Tennessee Theatre is the region's leading performing arts facility with advanced technology, staging and lighting that draws top entertainment to the Knoxville area. The Historic Tennessee Theatre Foundation is a nonprofit organization tasked with preserving and operating the Theatre as an arts and entertainment cornerstone for the cultural enrichment and enjoyment of all.