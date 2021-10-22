Rising Pop Artist Alex Angelo Releases New Single 'Blue Skies'

Rising pop artist Alex Angelo releases his most relatable single to date titled "Blue Skies," which is available on streaming platforms today.

Listen to "BLUE SKIES" here.

"This is for people that have experienced a breakup and someone did you dirty. Alex talks about the feelings of being cheated on and the person crawling back asking to still be involved. This song closes that door and is a power play on standing up for yourself and moving on in a positive way. " explains Alex

Throughout the lyrics, Alex sings about a relationship that quickly went south and refers to that things are not always "blue skies" as the other person might see it. From the production to the vocals, Angelo yet again showcases that he is one of the hottest rising pop artists in the market right now.

At age 20, the singer, songwriter, the producer is now pursuing his craft in Nashville, TN learning from like likes of Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds and Antonio Dixon. As his mentor continues to be a collaborator, songwriter, producer, and engineer, David "DQ" Quiñones. (Beyonce, Jason Derulo, Demi Lovato).

Before moving to Nashville, TN, Alex spent his teen years touring with notable acts including Austin Mahone, Jake Miller, Shawn Mendes, Fifth Harmony.

You can learn more about Alex Angelo by visiting his website www.alexangelo.com.