Rachel Potter, Sara Gettlefinger and More to Lead THE ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL in Concert

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Analog at Hutton Hotel will present 'Off Broadway: The Addams Family Musical In Concert' on Friday, October 30th & Saturday, October 31st. This Halloween weekend, celebrate the macabre side of life with a special concert presentation of The Addams Family Musical and a delightfully spooky immersive experience. Guests are invited to enjoy themed cocktails, view a curated exhibit of original Charles Addams cartoons, and explore a haunted house pop-up before watching Broadway stars perform in an intimate setting.

This two-night-only concert will feature cast members from the Broadway company and first national tour of The Addams Family Musical, including Sara Gettlefinger as Morticia, Brian Charles Rooney as Gomez, Rachel Potter as Wednesday, Brian Justin Crum as Lucas, Andrew Metzger as Uncle Fester, Megan Murphy Chambers as Alice, Geoff Davin as Mal, Carrie Brewer as Grandma, and Jeremy Lee Parrish as Lurch. The show's composer, Andrew Lippa, will make a special guest appearance as well.

Hutton Hotel will transform parts of the hotel into a haunted house with an immersive pop-up, transporting guests to the uncanny Addams' mansion. Experiential activations, eccentric surprises and eerie decor await alongside special food and cocktail offerings. From the mysterious tunnel entrance to the glamorous penthouse, guests will have lots to explore before the show. A gallery of original, hand-drawn Charles Addams cartoons will be on display as an homage to the creator of everyone's favorite spooky characters.

General admission and reserved seating tickets are on sale now. The VIP ticket upgrade grants guests access to an exclusive activation in The Hutton Suite penthouse and a pre-show meet-and-greet with the cast.

A special Hutton Hotel weekend room package is available for theater fans who want to travel to Nashville for this extraordinary event. The package includes an overnight stay in a newly renovated guestroom, free overnight valet parking, two tickets to the show, meet-and-greet and VIP access, and a program signed by the cast.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 08 Hrs 57 Min 34 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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