ROCK OF AGES Will be Heading to Nashville

After a smash opening of a new immersive experience in Hollywood, Tony Nominated Producer Matthew Weaver is bringing Rock of Ages to a specially built performance venue and nightlife destination in Nashville. With 6 years on Broadway and over 2,350 performances, 5 Tony Nominations, 20+ productions worldwide and featuring 30 hit songs from the 80s, Rock of Ages is the best-reviewed- most-nominated-longest-running-hair-band musical of all time. Rock of Ages is the 31st longest running Broadway show of all time, running longer than Oklahoma!, Hamilton and The Sound of Music. Last December, Rock of Ages Hollywood began preview performances of a new experiential nightlife and theater experience on Hollywood Boulevard, bringing to life the venue at the center of the show, The Bourbon Room.

Rock of Ages at The Bourbon Room in Nashville promises to be more than just a great rock show with some of the best Broadway talent. With a hilarious book by Chris D'Arienzo, masterful direction by Tony-Nominee Kristin Hanggi and sexy choreography by 2-time Tony-Nominee Kelly Devine (Come From Away, Rocky), the classic 80's songs at the core of the show are brought to life for both those who lived them and a new generation who is experiencing them for the first time. As the narrator of the show Lonny Barnett says, "We're gonna take you back to a simpler time... where if you had a dream, a fifth of Jack, and a decent amount of hair, there was nowhere else to be..." Rock of Ages tells the story of a small-town girl and a city boy finding, love, fame and happiness on Los Angeles' famous Sunset Strip featuring the music of Journey, Poison, Pat Benatar, Foreigner, Styx, Twister Sister, REO Speedwagon, White Snake and more.

Producers have imagined a fully immersive experience bringing the shows' legendary Bourbon Room to life. Taking its cues from iconic LA rock venues like The Troubadour, The Whiskey and The Rainbow as well as NYC's L'Amour, Irving Plaza and 54 Below, "The Bourbon Room" offers an immersive experience that begins about 2 hours before each performance. A cast of characters and experiences are woven throughout the main bar and lounge. For guests that want to fully engage in the immersive theatrical experience, they can interact with a variety of characters ranging from record producers to aspiring rock stars to small town girls, living in a lonely world hoping to make it. The Bourbon Room lounge itself also has several interactive elements hidden throughout, from payphones featuring voicemails to hidden messages in posters and flyers. The Bourbon Room itself also changes from pre-show to post-show to reflect some of the storyline of the show. To begin your journey unlocking the hidden secrets of The Bourbon Room, visitors can talk with any staff member.

Great food and drinks are also part of the immersive experience. The theater is connected to a bar and nightlife venue with a full kitchen. The Bourbon Room will be a prime new Nashville hangout offering a full-service menu with upscale comfort and bar food, craft cocktails and fine wine to be enjoyed by theatergoers, locals, and tourists alike, with or without a ticket to the show. The party in the Bourbon Room rocks until last call with live-band karaoke, cast after parties and more.

Featuring some of the greatest rock anthems and power ballads of the 80s, Rock of Ages Nashville promises to be one of the best nights out in town. Matthew Weaver has brought on Kris Esqueda from Village Real Estate to secure a 15,000 square foot venue for a 250-seat theater, nightlife venue, bar and lounge in Downtown Nashville near Lower Broadway.

