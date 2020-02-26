Photo Flash: New Biblical Musical STICKS & STONES Gets Private Nashville Presentation

STICKS & STONES, a new musical with music by Grammy/Emmy winner John McDaniel (The Rosie O'Donnell Show, Catch Me If You Can, Annie Get Your Gun) and book/lyrics by Scott Logsdon (Les Misérables, Joyce Jackson's Guide to Dating) was given a private reading/presentation on Monday, February 25th at Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee.

STICKS & STONES uses the Biblical story of David to address the issue of teen bulling. It's a sung though piece in the style of JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT.

McDaniel music directed the presentation. The principal cast included Mason Risser (David), Darci Wantiez (Nizevet), Tyler Evick (Jesse), Cassie Donegan (Abigail) and Shannon Hegarty (Zeruiah). David's brothers, a boy band, were portrayed by Riley Henderson (Eliab), Wyatt Roby (Abindab), Patrick Dunleavey (Shimmea), Bennett Scott (Nathanael), Christian Sandelin (Raddai) and Chase Tucker (Ozem). Caleb Mitchell (the Prophet Samuel) and Darian Goulding (King Saul) rounded out the featured cast. Will Sevier was the narrator.

The ensemble was comprised of Nathan Ancheta, Mitch Beard, Carson Been, Jamie Dee Bradley, London Brinkman, Brooke Bucher, Sierra Fermin, Ariel Gray, Treston Henderson, Delaney Jackson, Jonathan Killebrew, Emma Oesch, David Benjamin Perry, Tori Peterson, Kylan Ritchie, Kaleb Stone, and Kaylee Terrell. Anna Biggerstaff served as the stage manager.

STICKS & STONES was the winner of the 2017 Florida Theatrical Association's New Musical Discovery Series. (/orlando/article/Florida-Theatrical-Association-Announces-Winners-of-2017-New-Musical-Discovery-Series-20170810)





Related Articles Shows View More Nashville Stories

More Hot Stories For You