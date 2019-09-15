Parris, Kocher Join Mad Lib Inspired Showtune Cabaret

Mariah Parris, one of the stars of Nashville Rep's URINETOWN, and Tori Kocher, a Belmont University student recently seen in Street Theatre's BE MORE CHILL, have joined the cast of "Broadway Way Way...WAY Out There: A Night of Mad Lib Inspired Showtunes" at Bongo After Hours Theatre on Monday, September 16th at 7:00 p.m.

Produced by Ken Bernstein, the event is headlined by Broadway veterans Jo Lynn Burks (BUDDY), Scott Logsdon (Broadway's original LES MISERABLES), Jenny Littleton (THE DOYLE AND DEBBIE SHOW), and showcases some of Nashville's best loved musical theatre performers. They will be performing a cabaret of showtunes with a twist: as in a game of Mad Libs, the audience will contribute words to be inserted into the lyrics of Broadway Showstoppers, which will be performed cold by the cast. Logsdon also directs the event.

The concert is being presented as a fundraiser for Dupuytrens Research Group (https://dupuytrens.org/ ). NFL Hall of Famer John Elway recently revealed his struggle with Dupuytren's Syndrome, which affects an estimated 16 million nationwide

The cabaret will feature the talents of Nancy Allen, Jama Bowen, Jo Lynn Burks, Catherine Duggar, Tyler Evick, Jamey Green, Riley Henderson, Bakari King, Jenny Littleton, Scott Logsdon, Kylan Ritchie, Zach Schockley, Will Sevier, and Darci Wantiez.

The event is family friendly. Tickets are $18 and can be purchased at http://bongoafterhours.com/

Bongo After Hours Theatre is located at: 2007 Belmont Blvd, Nashville, TN 37212 bongoafterhours.com

Changes in the cast lineup may occur depending on artist availability. https://www.facebook.com/Bongo-After-Hours-Theatre-216305485089714/





