'One Last Song For Christmas' & 'Holiday Bae' At Darkhorse

Cast includes Candace-Omnira, LaTia Lewis, John Wiggins, C.J. Walton, Nate Hunter, Shawn Whitsell, C.J. Walton, Mary McCallum, and more.
POPULAR
SistaStyle Productions will present the return of two holiday favorites Holiday Bae. Written and directed by Mary McCallum
Carrie finds herself stuck without a significant other for Christmas Eve dinner. Relationship high jinks ensue when she decides to show up at her mother's house in the company of a pretend "fiancé." What do you do when you don't have a "bae" for the holidays? Hire one! Cast includes Candace-Omnira, LaTia Lewis, John Wiggins, C.J. Walton, Nate Hunter, Shawn Whitsell, C.J. Walton, Mary McCallum, Briana C. Finley, and Patricyonna Rodgers, and Jems Destine.
Friday, December 8th @ 7:30 pm
Sunday, December 10th @ 3pm
Saturday, December 16th @ 7:30 pm
Written by Mary McCallum
Directed by Candace-Omnira
The popular 60's family singing group, "The Medley's", find themselves stranded on the way to a Christmas Day performance. Will the power of love and song help them save their family and an orphanage in time for Christmas, or will this be their last song? Cast includes Shannon Carlisle, Maria Ridley, Myah Jackson, Destini Winters, Jalen Dukes, Whitney Pledger and Gentry Bledsoe.
Saturday, December 9th @ 7:30pm
Friday, December 15th @ 7:30pm
Sunday, December 17th @ 3pm
All shows are held at
Darkhorse Theater
4610 Charlotte Avenue
Nashville, TN 37209
Videos
|The Sound of Music
Source One Five (12/15-12/17)
|Beetlejuice
Tennessee Theatre (6/11-6/16)
|Annie (Non-Equity)
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (3/27-3/30)
|The Winter Wonderettes - a 1960s Jukebox Musical
Hendersonville Performing Arts Company (11/30-12/17)
|To Kill a Mockingbird
Tennessee Theatre (4/02-4/07)
|To Kill a Mockingbird
Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium (6/07-6/09)
|Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium (1/20-1/21)
|Wicked
Historic Tennessee Theatre (1/10-1/21)
|Frozen
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (5/07-5/18)
|Christmas Carol Circuit Party
Play Dance Bar (12/18-12/19)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You