'One Last Song For Christmas' & 'Holiday Bae' At Darkhorse

Cast includes Candace-Omnira, LaTia Lewis, John Wiggins, C.J. Walton, Nate Hunter, Shawn Whitsell, C.J. Walton, Mary McCallum, and more.

By: Dec. 05, 2023

SistaStyle Productions will present the return of two holiday favorites Holiday Bae. Written and directed by Mary McCallum

Carrie finds herself stuck without a significant other for Christmas Eve dinner. Relationship high jinks ensue when she decides to show up at her mother's house in the company of a pretend "fiancé." What do you do when you don't have a "bae" for the holidays? Hire one! Cast includes Candace-Omnira, LaTia Lewis, John Wiggins, C.J. Walton, Nate Hunter, Shawn Whitsell, C.J. Walton, Mary McCallum, Briana C. Finley, and Patricyonna Rodgers, and Jems Destine.

Friday, December 8th @ 7:30 pm

Sunday, December 10th @ 3pm

Saturday, December 16th @ 7:30 pm

One Last Song For Christmas

Written by Mary McCallum

Directed by Candace-Omnira

The popular 60's family singing group, "The Medley's", find themselves stranded on the way to a Christmas Day performance. Will the power of love and song help them save their family and an orphanage in time for Christmas, or will this be their last song? Cast includes Shannon Carlisle, Maria Ridley, Myah Jackson, Destini Winters, Jalen Dukes, Whitney Pledger and Gentry Bledsoe.

Saturday, December 9th @ 7:30pm

Friday, December 15th @ 7:30pm

Sunday, December 17th @ 3pm

All shows are held at

Darkhorse Theater

4610 Charlotte Avenue

Nashville, TN 37209

